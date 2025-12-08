Raveena Tandon Revisits Ooty After 25 Years, Relives Memories Of Her Iconic '90S Songs & Film Shoots'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Raveena Tandon recently took to her social media account in taking a trip down memory lane. The actress mentioned on her social media account that she has returned to Ooty (Udhagamandalam) after more than 25 years.

The actress, who ruled the roost in the 90s era of Bollywood, mentioned that she revisited several locations where some of her most popular songs were filmed.

Taking to her social media account, Raveena expressed that it felt surreal to be back in the scenic location that played backdrop to many of her hit songs.

She wrote,“Back to Ooty after 25 years or more and totally loving it! Revisited all the locations! Memories, songs, people.” In her carousel post, Raveena shared photos of her along with her team having a gala time in Ooty.

A few videos that she shared also featured clips of her famous songs that were shot at the particular destination that she was currently at. While one video clip was from her superhit song from her movie Dilwale that was released in 1994. The actress was paired opposite Bollywood star Ajay Devgn in the movie.

The other clip featured Raveena along with Sanjay Dutt as they were seen dancing in a romantic setup.

The song was titled as,“Kal Maine Khuli Aankh Se Ek Sapna Dekha” from Jeena Marna Tere Sang (1992), starring her opposite Sanjay Dutt, respectively. Both the songs were filmed in the lush green expanses and picturesque valleys of the hill town.

The daughter of director Ravi Tandon, Raveena made her acting debut in the 1991 action film Patthar Ke Phool, which won her a lot of recognition. Her pairing with Bollywood superstar Govinda was a superhit in the 90s era of Bollywood. Her daughter Rasha Thadani ventured into Bollywood this year.

-IANS

rd/