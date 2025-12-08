Global Ophthalmology Market Set To Reach $94.36 Billion By 2030: AI And Personalized Care Drive Growth

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmology Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global ophthalmology market is evolving rapidly, shaped by emerging patient needs, technological progress, and shifting policy landscapes. Senior healthcare leaders require clear, actionable insights to navigate these complexities and position their organizations for sustained growth.

Market Snapshot: Global Ophthalmology Market in Focus

The ophthalmology market is advancing from USD 63.71 billion in 2024 to USD 67.85 billion in 2025, with projections highlighting continued expansion at a CAGR of 6.76% through 2030 and a forecasted market size of USD 94.36 billion. This growth is powered by demographic trends, strong uptake of diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, and dynamic policy responses globally. The sector's robust outlook reflects not only increased disease prevalence but also heightened expectations for personalized and data-driven care across major regional markets.

Scope & Segmentation of the Ophthalmology Market

This comprehensive report offers detailed segmentation and in-depth analysis across all significant components of the ophthalmology sector. Market coverage encompasses a spectrum of products, technologies, and regions to aid in precise targeting and informed investment.



Product Types:



Pharmaceuticals: For allergic conjunctivitis and inflammation, dry eye, glaucoma, and retinal disorders



Diagnostic Devices: Fundus cameras, slit lamps, and ultrasound imaging systems



Surgical Devices: Ophthalmic lasers and viscosurgical instruments

Others: Prescription glasses and lenses

Ophthalmology Software: Data management applications, medical imaging platforms, and practice management tools.

Disease Types: Age-related macular degeneration, cataract, glaucoma, inflammatory diseases, and refractive disorders.

End Users: Healthcare service providers, hospitals, medical institutes, research organizations.

Distribution Channels: Hospital pharmacies, online retail-including e-commerce platforms and manufacturer websites-retail pharmacies.

Regions:



Americas: Including North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) and Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru)



Europe, Middle East & Africa: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, South Africa Asia-Pacific: Including China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers



Bespoke diagnostic and treatment options are becoming standard, supporting superior outcomes and new revenue streams for healthcare providers.

Artificial intelligence is transforming early detection, clinical workflow integration, and patient engagement across care pathways.

Regulatory bodies are adapting to fast-track innovations, increasing market access for novel pharmaceuticals, surgical devices, and remote care solutions.

Strategic alliances between pharmaceutical, device, and digital health companies are speeding up commercialization and geographic expansion. Supply chain strategies must address heightened volatility and regional requirements for pricing and fulfillment.

Why This Report Matters: Strategic Advantages Delivered



Enables executive teams to identify strategic partnerships, technology investments, and expansion opportunities across all major regions. Equips stakeholders to adapt to shifting policy, regulatory, and supply chain environments, supporting better planning and operational agility.

Conclusion

This report delivers in-depth, actionable intelligence for leaders aiming to capture growth, mitigate risks, and drive sustained innovation in ophthalmology. Decision-makers are empowered to anticipate trends and secure competitive advantages in a fast-changing sector.



Key Attributes: