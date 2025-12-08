Flow Cytometry Market Growth Driven By Immuno-Oncology And Liquid Biopsy Innovations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The flow cytometry market is expanding due to increased investment in immuno-oncology and liquid biopsy sectors. With advancements in genome-based research and single-cell analysis, flow cytometry remains crucial in pharma and biotech. The report highlights technology, opportunities, and potential market pitfalls.

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Cytometry Market 2025-2029 - Forecasts by Technology, Product and Application, with Executive and Consultant Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Flow Cytometry, a cornerstone of cell analysis, is experiencing accelerated growth due to substantial advancements in immuno-oncology and liquid biopsy markets, spurring unprecedented investments in the quest to cure cancer. This comprehensive report explores the dynamic research and clinical environments, contrasting Bead and Gel methodologies, offering an in-depth view of current trends and future opportunities.

The introduction of genome-based insights is encouraging groundbreaking research into single-cell analysis, further propelling market expansion with no foreseeable limit. As a foundational tool within the pharmaceutical industry, flow cytometry is increasingly pivotal in biotechnology, highlighting its essential role.

This complex field, though challenging, is made accessible through this detailed report, designed to update entire management teams on both technological advancements and market opportunities. While technology progresses rapidly, staying informed about potential opportunities and pitfalls is crucial for strategic planning. Understand growth projections and assess the ultimate market size potential to stay ahead in this evolving landscape.

Flow cytometry advancements are not just theoretical but have practical implications, offering insights into the transformative impacts on research and clinical applications. With continued investment and innovation, the field remains at the forefront, strategically important for industry stakeholders aiming to leverage its potential.

To meet the shifting landscape's demands, this report provides essential knowledge, fostering informed decisions that align with current growth trajectories and future expectations. Analyze the driving forces behind flow cytometry's expansion and engage with insights into its applications in modern medical science, particularly in tackling complex challenges such as cancer through innovative approaches like immuno-oncology and liquid biopsy.

Overall, as the field of flow cytometry continues to rapidly evolve, having a detailed, insightful view of its progress and potential is indispensable for navigating the intricate interplay of technology, market opportunities, and scientific advancements.

Companies Featured





Agilent

Agilent/Dako

Amphasys

Apogee Flow Systems

Applied Cytometry

Astrolabe Diagnostics

BD (Becton Dickinson)

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

BennuBio

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Canopy Biosciences

Celerion

Cytek Biosciences

Cytognos

Cytonome

De Novo Software

Gemini Bio

Insightful Science

Kinetic River

Labcorp

Logos Biosystems

Luminex Corp (DiaSorin)

METAFORA

Miltenyi Biotec

Molecular Devices

Nanion

NanoCellect Biotechnology

NASA

Navigate BioPharma Services

Nodexus

Omiq

On-Chip Biotechnologies

Partek

Phitonex

Sartorius

SBT Instruments

Singleron Biotechnologies

Slingshot Biosciences

Sony Biotechnology

Standard BioTools

Stratedigm

Sysmex Partec

Tecan

Tercen Data

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

TissueGnostics

Union Biometrica

Verity Software House

Virax Biolabs Yokogawa Fluid Imaging Technologies

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900