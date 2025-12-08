Lifestyle Expert Anna De Souza Shares This Year's Top Toys And Trending Holiday Gift Ideas For Kids On Yourupdatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Holiday Toy Must-Haves: The Expert's Guide with Picks from Target

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holiday toy shopping can feel like a big task, especially as wish lists seem to get longer earlier each year. Lifestyle Expert and mom Anna De Souza conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with Target and D S Simon Media to help families find the best gifts for every age, budget, and play style.

During her media tour, Anna answered some of the most searched holiday toy questions, including the top toys for 2025, the hottest trending gifts for kids, the best toys under 20 dollars, and the top-selling tech toys of the year.

Top Toys for the 2025 Holiday Season

Anna shared that families are gravitating toward high-impact gifts that deliver big fun from brands kids already love. The Monster Jam Sparkle Smash RC Truck continues to be a top pick for indoor and outdoor action. Hot Wheels fans are drawn to the City Ultimate Garage, a fast-paced playset with multi-level racing and a dragon challenge at the top. Disney's Princess Story Sparkle 7 Pack is another favorite for kids who love reenacting enchanted movie moments.

For superhero and gaming fans, the DC x Sonic the Hedgehog Power vs Speed Multipack is one of the most buzzed-about toys of the season. Sports lovers are excited about the NFL Over the Door 2 Minute Drill, which brings lights, sounds, and stadium-style gameplay into the home.

Trending Gift Ideas for Kids This Year

Beyond the big hero gifts, Anna highlighted some of the most trending toys this year, which focus on creativity, classic fun, and imaginative play. The LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Record Player is trending because it lets kids build three different versions of a retro record player. Classic family games are returning, and the Goliath Don't Wake Daddy Board Game is earning attention for the suspense and laughter it brings to game night.

Older children and collectors are loving the LEGO Ideas Minifigure Vending Machine, a functional, vintage-inspired display piece that adults enjoy as much as kids. These trending toys tap into creativity, nostalgia, and hands-on fun.

Top Toys Under 20 Dollars

With many families searching for affordable gifts, Anna spotlighted some of the best toys under 20 dollars available at Target from national brands and Target owned brands. The 14-inch Gigglescape Yeti and 6-inch Cocoa Mug Plush are adorable budget-friendly picks. DIY lovers are drawn to the GenMe Create Your Own Charm Accessories Kit with more than 200 beads and charms.

The Mini Brands Fill the Fridge Playset continues to trend for its viral fridge-restocking theme, and younger kids are loving the Play Doh Super Slice Cake Playset for pretend baking fun. For toddlers, the Ms. Rachel Talk with Me Learning Phone is a great value that supports early communication skills. All are available at Target at accessible price points.

Top Selling Tech Toys for Kids in 2025

Tech toys continue to dominate holiday wish lists. Anna shared that two of the most requested gifts this season are the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Fujifilm instax mini 12 Stormy Weather Gift Set. The latest Nintendo console includes upgraded performance and a vivid HD display that kids and families love. The instax mini 12 gift set comes with instant film, a glitter case, wrist strap, and photo holder, making it a hit for teens and tweens who want to capture memories in a fun, creative way.

How Target Helps Make Holiday Shopping Easier

Target helps families save time and money during the busy season with thousands of toys under 20 dollars and a wide selection of national brands and Target owned brands like LEGO, Play Doh, and Gigglescape. Parents can take advantage of Drive Up, Order Pickup, same-day delivery with Shipt, and free two-day shipping on qualifying orders. The Target Holiday Price Match Guarantee also gives families confidence that they are getting the best value.

New digital tools are making gift finding even easier, including the AI-powered Target Gift Finder, the Target Deals page with the latest offers, and the Target app in ChatGPT. Parents can shop Target right in ChatGPT by asking for ideas, like“Target, what are great gifts for a seven-year-old who loves to build?” and get personalized toy recommendations while building your cart in one simple conversation.

Every toy featured in Anna's interviews can be found in Target stores, on Target, or in the Target app.

BIO: About Anna De Souza

Anna De Souza is a television host, digital and broadcast journalist, producer, editor, (and mom to many!) covering lifestyle, technology, and beauty. Uncovering tomorrow's trends today, Anna is lucky enough to test wearables that calculate calories through your skin, and slather on beauty innovations that may soon earn its keep in a bathroom cabinet near you.

When not snacking her way through the cobblestone streets of Philadelphia with her hubs, twin daughters, and baby boy - you can catch Anna hosting Anna's Answers on Yahoo! Life, writing, producing, and editing Get It Together, Crazy Kitchens, and Kids in the Kitchen for Today All Day, and co-hosting shopping segments for Inside Edition.

Anna has contributed to The TODAY Show, the Dr. Oz Show, The Doctors, Daily Mail TV, Access Hollywood, Good Morning America, the Rachael Ray Show, New York LIVE on NBC, FOX & Friends, Good Day Philadelphia, the PIX Morning News, Martha Stewart Radio, Fast Company, U.S. News & World Report, Allure, the New York Post, has covered the red carpet live, and repped several brands on QVC. She's served as a media spokesperson for national brands Target, Sam's Club, eBay, Mercari, KAY Jewelers, Jared, and more.

Anna has penned essays on IVF and infertility as well as health-centered pieces focusing on stroke and stroke awareness after suffering a retinal stroke while pregnant with her daughters.

She and her family have appeared in national advertisements for Verizon, Skip Hop, Chicco, Walmart, Stride Rite, Brother Printers, Ubbi, Panasonic, Ocean Prime, and more.

Anna began her career in the magazine and book publishing industry handling communications on behalf of Fitness, More, and Ladies' Home Journal magazines and for fashionable coffee-table book giants Assouline, Rizzoli, and Abrams Books. Born in Rio de Janeiro and fluent in Brazilian Portuguese, she graduated with a B.A. in Psychology from Rutgers University as a member of Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society.

