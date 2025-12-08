Bayhorse Silver Reports 99 Plus Percent Selective Antimony Leaching Results From The Silver, Copper, Antimony And Zinc Concentrate From Its Bayhorse Silver Mine

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) -has received excellent positive Antimony leaching results of about 99.9% selectively removed from the 5.85% Antimony contained in the "refractory tetrahedrite" Bayhorse Silver Mine concentrate (silver/antimony/copper/zinc) submitted to Allihies Engineering, (AEI).

Both the head and leached sample were submitted to Eagle Engineering (Eagle) of Butte, Montana, for AMICS metallurgical analysis, which determined the leachable Antimony was in the form of Skinnerite, (Cu3SbS3) a 50/50 composite of Antimony and Copper. This was readily and selectively leachable using the AEI proprietary leaching process. The contained copper in the non-leached concentrate was 5.79% and the zinc was 10.53%.

The silver, antimony, copper and zinc at the Bayhorse Silver Mine are all recognized as "critical and strategic minerals" in the United States, however, extracting the silver from refractory minerals presents several challenges as the complex mineral structures often leads to lower recovery rates compared to free-milling minerals.

With AEI demonstrating their proprietary leaching process permits the cost-effective separation of the antimony, that should significantly increase recoveries of the silver, copper and zinc for processing separately. The Company is investigating whether a pilot scale antimony leaching facility can be installed at the Bayhorse Mill in Payette, Idaho to leach the ready to process concentrate at its Payette Mill.

Bayhorse CEO, Graeme O'Neill, comments, "the Company has researched effective leaching methods on the "refractory" Bayhorse "critical minerals" for over ten years in order to get better silver and copper recovery. Now, with these significant selective Antimony leaching results breaking down the refractory nature of the mineralization, all of the silver, copper antimony and zinc mineralization may be readily separated with much better recoveries and can become payable, with the antimony shipped as a separate payable material."

The dominant Bayhorse mineralization is primarily tetrahedrite, (see the Company's news release BHS2020-12 ) that is comprised of the critical and strategic minerals in an antimony sulfide of silver, copper, zinc and iron in veins and stockworks with minor gold present, and is refractory in nature.

The Bayhorse exploration model holds that the silver-copper-antimony rich mineralization at the Bayhorse Silver Mine extends across to the adjacent Pegasus porphyry copper prospect and could have its source in an underlying shallow pluton(s) that may host porphyry copper mineralization similar to what Hercules Metals has reported 40 km north of the Bayhorse Silver Mine.

Cautionary statement

The Company is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and advises there is an increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risk of failure with any production decision. These risks include, but are not limited to, (i) a drop in price of commodities produced, namely silver, copper, lead and zinc, from the pricing used to make a production decision; (ii) failure of grades of the produced material to fall within the parameters used to make the production decision; (iii) an increase in mining costs due to changes within the mine during development and mining procedures; and (iv) metallurgical recovery changes that cannot be anticipated at the time of production.

All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, plans for and intentions with respect to the Company's capitalization, preparation of technical reports, proposed work programs, budgets and proposed expenditures, permitting, construction and production timing are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes such statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that any expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to re-issue or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof or as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements and information herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its content. Mark Abrams, AIPG, a Qualified Person and Director of the Company has prepared, supervised the preparation of, or approved the technical content of this news release.