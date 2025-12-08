Actinium Pharmaceuticals Advances ATNM-400 B7-H3 Candidate Into Phase 1 Clinical Trial In South Africa

MENAFN - GetNews), a company developing targeted alpha radiotherapies, is advancing its solid-tumor program with a Phase 1 clinical trial in South Africa targeting B7-H3. This study represents one of the earliest clinical explorations of the company's ATNM-400 platform, which uses the alpha-emitting isotope Actinium-225 (Ac-225) to deliver highly potent radiation directly to cancer cells.

The South African trial marks a meaningful development step at a time when interest in radiopharmaceuticals is accelerating globally. As oncology researchers and investors look for treatment options capable of overcoming resistance in late-stage cancers, alpha-based radiotherapy programs like ATNM-400 have entered the spotlight.

Growing Interest in Radiopharmaceuticals

The radiopharmaceutical sector has experienced a surge of attention due to several industry-shaping trends:



Strong M&A activity from major pharmaceutical companies

Advances in isotope availability, especially Ac-225

Successful early-stage results across targeted radiation approaches Demand for next-generation treatments that can work even when tumors stop responding to established therapies

These dynamics have created a favorable landscape for companies like Actinium that possess both platform depth and long-term experience with high-energy radioisotopes.

ATNM-400: A Targeted Alpha Radiotherapy Platform

ATNM-400 is designed to pair tumor-targeting molecules with the highly potent Ac-225 isotope. Although each target within the platform is explored independently, Actinium recently shared preclinical findings demonstrating strong anti-tumor activity for ATNM-400 across multiple major solid tumors, including:



Prostate cancer

EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) Breast cancers, including hormone-resistant and HER2-resistant disease

These findings support the overall platform architecture behind the B7-H3 program, suggesting ATNM-400 may have multi-tumor potential depending on the target selected.

Why B7-H3 Is an Important Target

B7-H3 has been studied widely across oncology because of its presence in several solid tumor types and its limited expression in normal tissue. While Actinium has not released B7-H3-specific efficacy data, the target's prevalence makes it a compelling candidate for alpha-based radiotherapy exploration.

The South Africa Phase 1 trial is designed to evaluate:



Safety and tolerability

Biodistribution and tumor targeting

Early signs of biological effect Suitability for advancing into broader development

The region's nuclear medicine infrastructure and experienced clinical centers make it a logical choice for this early-phase evaluation.

Why South Africa Matters

South Africa has been expanding its capabilities in oncology research and radiopharmaceutical development. Factors making it an attractive clinical region include:



Established nuclear medicine centers

Strong radiodiagnostic and radiotherapy infrastructure

Growing interest in precision oncology research Diverse patient populations supporting early-stage feasibility work

For Actinium, conducting a Phase 1 trial in South Africa demonstrates international expansion at a time when global radiopharma development is becoming more common.

How This Program Fits Into Actinium's Broader Strategy

Although the B7-H3 program is its own dedicated clinical effort, Actinium is exploring multiple targets within the ATNM-400 family. These include:



STEAP-1 (associated with prostate, breast, and lung cancers)

Nectin-4 (evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in Europe) Trop-2 (in Phase 1/2 trials in the U.S. and Australia)

These additional programs provide Actinium with multiple potential pathways for development as ATNM-400 matures.

Investor Perspective

The B7-H3 South Africa trial contributes to several key themes investors are tracking:



Rapid growth of the radiopharmaceutical sector

Increasing recognition of alpha therapy potential

Multi-target platform flexibility

Global expansion into international clinical sites New preclinical ATNM-400 data demonstrating multi-tumor applicability

By anchoring one of its early clinical efforts in South Africa, Actinium is building a diversified development foundation and positioning itself among the radiopharmaceutical companies advancing next-generation treatment strategies for solid tumors.

