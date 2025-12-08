Ingroup Welcomed As Esteemed Guests For Star Princess Inaugural Sailing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Deepens with One of the World's Most Respected Cruise Brands

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inGroup International proudly accepted an invitation to participate in the official launch of Princess Cruises' newest Sphere-class ship, Star Princess. Co-Founder and CEO Michael Hutchison and Commercial Partnerships Manager Tatiana Wegzyn were welcomed aboard as esteemed guests for the inaugural sailing held November 7–10.

Star Princess - the second ship in Princess Cruises' innovative Sphere-class - represents a new generation of cruise design, offering next-level dining, entertainment, and the signature hospitality that has made Princess Cruises a global favorite for decades.

“Princess Cruises is one of the most trusted and globally recognized names in premium cruising, and the new Sphere-class is an exciting milestone for the entire industry,” said Michael Hutchison, Co-Founder and CEO of inGroup.“Experiencing Star Princess inaugural sailing was both an honor and a reflection of the strong relationship we've built together.”

inGroup continues to expand its collaborations with leading premium cruise lines like Princess, reinforcing its mission to provide Members around the world with unparalleled travel access and value.

“It was such a pleasure to have inGroup join us for Star Princess' inaugural sailing,” said Carmen Roig, SVP of Sales and Trade Marketing, Princess Cruises.“Their passion for creating meaningful travel experiences and their strong, growing global community truly align with what Princess stands for. We're excited to continue building on this partnership and share many more memorable moments together.”

“Participating in a major launch like Star Princess firsthand helps us better understand the new features and guest experiences that our Members will soon enjoy,” said Tatiana Wegzyn, Commercial Partnerships Manager at inGroup.“It strengthens our collaboration with Princess and supports our shared goal of bringing Members more access to exceptional travel opportunities.”

About inGroup International and inCruises

inCruises is a division of inGroup International and the world's largest subscription-based travel club. Since launching in 2016, inCruises has booked more than 630,000 guests and offers nearly 200,000 cruise, hotel, and resort options worldwide. Members earn and redeem Reward Points to save on travel through the inCruises platform, available in 17 languages.

inCruises continues to make a measurable difference in its Members' lives while providing a world-class business opportunity to its growing Partner team. The company is deeply committed to being a positive global corporate citizen and actively supports Mercy Ships and other humanitarian efforts.

For more information, visit in and.

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Star Princess, the brand's newest and most innovative ship, launched October 2025, and sister ship to Sun Princess, named Condé Nast Traveler Mega Ship of the Year for a second consecutive year. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

CONTACT: Contact: Beatriz Díaz Vázquez...p