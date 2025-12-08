France To Expect Another Pair Of Giant Pandas In 2027

MENAFN - GetNews) A new pair of giant pandas is scheduled to arrive at France's ZooParc de Beauval in 2027, starting a new 10-year cooperative term. On December 4th, 2025, the China Wildlife Conservation Association (CWCA) and France's ZooParc de Beauval officially confirmed their intent to extend cooperation on giant panda conservation.







Huan Lili and Yuan Dudu

The new cooperation will begin after the current agreement expires and the two panda twins Huan Lili and Yuan Dudu who live in France come back to China. Panda couple Yuan Zi and Huan Huan, who are the parents of the panda twins and male panda Yuan Meng, returned to China on November 26 this year. On July 25, 2023, their son Yuan Meng, the first giant panda born in France, embarked on his journey back to his hometown. French First Lady Brigitte Macron bid a farewell to Yuan Meng at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. Brigitte said that she had been following the details of Yuan Meng's growth over the years, and hoped that Yuan Meng would continue to be healthy and happy in China.

Since Yuan Meng was born, Brigitte has formed an inseparable bond with him. She is also the 'godmother' of Yuan Meng. Brigitte announced the name Yuan Meng at the panda's naming ceremony held on December 4, 2017. Meaning 'dreams come true' in Chinese, the name carries the beautiful vision of the enduring friendship between China and France. Ever since the birth of Yuan Meng, she has been closely following his updates. She also took her grandchildren to see him, and as she mentioned earlier, she can communicate with Yuan Meng. Yuan Meng is calm and easygoing, and always passionate about life. He loves eating and sleeping, and is highly sociable. Now he lives a happy life at the Chengdu Panda Base in China.

To strengthen China-France cooperation on giant panda conservation, a new pair of giant pandas is planned to arrive at ZooParc de Beauval in 2027, with a cooperation period of ten years.

