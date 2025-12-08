AFU Clearing Forested Areas Of Russian Troops In Lyman Sector
“Enemy groups are persistently pushing into the Lyman forests, but where they think they'll find cover, they are met by the FPV pilots of the Signum battalion,” the report says.Read also: Ukrainian border guards obliterate Russian radar, communications hub in Northern Slobozhanshchyna
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, fighters of the 15th Mobile Border Detachment Steel Border hit a Russian tank and an antenna in the Kursk sector.
Photo: Ministry of Defense, illustrative
