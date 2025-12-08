EU Commission: Zelensky, Von Der Leyen, Costa And Rutte To Focus On Peace Talks For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Paula Pinho, the European Commission's chief spokesperson, announced this at a briefing in Brussels, Ukrinform reports.

“I won't go into what may be discussed in detail at this meeting later today, but it's clearly to be seen against the background of the ongoing discussions on peace for Ukraine,” the spokesperson said.

She noted that the reparations loan is another important topic on the agenda.

The spokesperson recalled that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held“a good meeting” with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday evening, during which“a good exchange of views” took place.

“With regard to the reparations loan, discussions will continue up until the European Council next week, where the aim is to have a final decision and a clear outcome for a solution to support the financing of Ukrainian needs in 2026 and 2027,” she said.

She also noted that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will host President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President António Costa today at his residence in Brussels.

As reported by Ukrinform, the meeting in London on December 8 between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and French President Emmanuel Macron aims to consolidate a unified European-Ukrainian position in peace negotiations.

Archive photo: europa