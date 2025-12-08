Higdon Professor of Management, Florida State University

Dr. David R. King is the Higdon Professor in the Department of Management at Florida State University's College of Business. His research focuses on complementary resources, merger and acquisition (M&A) integration and performance, technology innovation and defense procurement.

Before joining academia, he managed aircraft procurement for the U.S. Air Force.

King received his bachelor's degree in management and behavioral science from the U.S. Air Force Academy and his master's degree in logistics management from the Air Force Institute of Technology. His master's degree in business administration and Ph.D. in strategic management are both from Indiana University.

