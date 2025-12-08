403
Türkiye Expected to Cut Interest Rates to 38 Percent
(MENAFN) Media reported on Monday that Türkiye's Central Bank is widely expected to cut interest rates by 150 basis points to 38% in its upcoming policy decision.
The bank’s final monetary policy committee meeting of the year is scheduled for Thursday, when officials will formally announce the outcome on interest rates.
A survey conducted by Anadolu of 38 economists indicated a near-unanimous expectation for a rate reduction, with forecasts ranging from a 100-basis-point drop to a 200-basis-point cut. The average projection among respondents was 150 basis points.
At the previous meeting last month, the central bank reduced the policy rate by 100 basis points, bringing it down to 39.5%.
This anticipated move comes amid ongoing efforts by policymakers to manage inflation and stimulate economic activity, with market watchers closely monitoring signals from the central bank ahead of the year-end decision.
