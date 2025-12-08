403
WHO Reports Surge of Global Malaria Deaths
(MENAFN) Worldwide fatalities from malaria climbed to an estimated 610,000 in 2024, with the World Health Organization (WHO) cautioning that Africa continues to bear an exceptionally high portion of the global malaria burden.
A report released by the agency on Thursday revealed that the continent accounts for 95% of all malaria cases and deaths globally. Children under five years old make up roughly 76% of the deaths in Africa.
The WHO noted that three countries – Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), and Niger – together represented nearly half of malaria-related fatalities in the African region.
Nigeria alone accounted for 31.9%, followed by the DRC at 11.7% and Niger at 6.1%.
Globally, the total recorded malaria cases also rose by around 9 million, reaching 282 million, marking a 3% increase compared with the previous year, according to the report.
The WHO additionally pointed to the ongoing funding shortfall that hampers malaria control initiatives. “In 2024, $3.9 billion was invested in the malaria response, yet it reached less than half of the 2025 funding target of $9.3 billion,” the agency stated on X.
Malaria, recognized as one of the world’s most lethal vector-borne illnesses, is spread to humans through bites from infected mosquitoes.
Symptoms may take several weeks to manifest and often include fever, chills, vomiting, and flu-like conditions. If not treated promptly, the disease can result in serious complications and death.
