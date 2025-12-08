Bigg Boss 20 Confirmed? Salman Khan Teases Return With A Big Suspense

The finale of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 took place on Sunday, and Gaurav Khanna won the season. He earned the Bigg Boss trophy and a reward money of 50 lakh rupees.

The grand finale of Salman Khan's controversial show, Bigg Boss 19, was on Sunday. The finale was a blast with amazing performances that the audience really enjoyed.

Gaurav Khanna was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 19. He played a great game all season, beating all contestants to win the trophy and a cash prize of 50 lakh rupees.

After announcing the winner at the Bigg Boss 19 finale, host Salman Khan also announced the next season, Bigg Boss 20. As he left, he said - see you in Bigg Boss 20.

Salman Khan announced Bigg Boss 20, but he didn't reveal when it will air or its premiere date. However, fans are very excited to hear about the new season.

Bigg Boss started in 2007. Arshad Warsi hosted season 1, Shilpa Shetty season 2, and Amitabh Bachchan season 3. Salman Khan has been the host since the fourth season.

Salman Khan began hosting Bigg Boss in season 4 and has hosted about 16 seasons so far. Season 19 ran for 106 days, starting on August 24 this year.

As for Salman Khan's work, his next film is Battle of Galwan. He has reportedly finished shooting, and the movie is now in post-production for a June 2026 release.

Salman Khan was seen in the film Sikandar this year. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film was a box-office flop. Rashmika Mandanna was in the lead role with Salman.