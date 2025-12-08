Gold Price Increases On December 8 During Wedding Season: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

Gold prices increased slightly again at the start of the week. What is the selling price of the yellow metal after the price hike on December 8? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata

Gold prices rose slightly at the start of the week. Today in Kolkata: 18 carat gold is ₹9,782/gram (up ₹21), ₹97,820/10 grams (up ₹210), and ₹978,200/100 grams (up ₹2,100).

22 carat: ₹11,955/gram (up ₹25), ₹119,550/10 grams (up ₹250). 24 carat: ₹13,042/gram (up ₹27), ₹130,420/10 grams (up ₹270). Prices for 100 grams also increased.

Hyderabad gold price: 22 carat at ₹119,550/10g (up ₹250). Patna gold price: 22 carat at ₹119,600/10g (up ₹250). 18 & 24 carat rates also saw a similar increase.

Today's gold price in Mumbai: 22 carat at ₹119,550/10g, up by ₹250. 24 carat at ₹130,420/10g, up by ₹270. Today's gold price in Delhi: 22 carat at ₹119,700/10g, up by ₹250.

Jaipur gold price: 22 carat at ₹119,700/10g (up ₹250). Chennai gold price: 22 carat at ₹120,400/10g (up ₹250). 18 & 24 carat rates also increased in both cities.