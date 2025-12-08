Coniagas Announces Amended And Restated LIFE Offering Document

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) -("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has revised the terms of its previously announced private placement of up to 17,197,773 units of the Company (the "") to reflect a price of $0.065 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,117,855.25 (the ""). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (the "") and one Common Share purchase warrant (the ""). Commencing on the 62day after issuance, each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire an additional Common Share at a price of $0.085/share for a period of five (5) years from the date of issuance.

The Units will be offered to purchasers in all provinces and the territories of Canada pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption (the " LIFE Exemption ") available under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (" NI 45-106 "). The Units will not be subject to resale restrictions in Canada pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The gross proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to fund the advancement of its Graal property and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about December 19, 2025 or such other date as the Company may determine and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ").

In connection with the Offering, the Company has entered into a Finder's Fee Agreement with Research Capital Corporation (the " Finder "), pursuant to which the Company has agreed to pay the Finder a cash commission equal to 8.0% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering and to issue to the Finder such number of non-transferrable Common Share purchase warrants (the " Finder Warrants ") as equals 8.0% of the number of Units sold under the Offering. Commencing on the 62nd day after issuance, each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share of at a price of $0.065/share for a period of 5 years following the date of issuance.

There is an amended and restated offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at . Prospective investors should read this amended and restated offering document before making an investment decision.

About Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining company focused on nickel, copper and cobalt and platinum group metals in Québec. Coniagas' strategy is to create value for shareholders through the development of its mineral properties, with the intention to develop Coniagas into a critical metals supplier to the electric vehicle (EV) market.

At its 100% owned Graal project near Saguenay, Quebec, Coniagas has conducted successful exploration involving geophysics as well as shallow drilling that hit mineralization in almost every hole. It has confirmed an open-pit deposit model at Graal along a 6 km strike length of high-grade nickel and copper with cobalt, platinum and palladium byproducts. The Company plans in the near-term to conduct additional drilling leading to the production of a Ni 43-101 resource report, metallurgical testing and consultations with First Nations. The Graal project and immediate work plan are outlined in detail in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada" dated January 17, 2024. The report is available along with other information at the Company's website