Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Participants Of OIC Cultural Festival Pay Tribute To National Leader Heydar Aliyev

Participants Of OIC Cultural Festival Pay Tribute To National Leader Heydar Aliyev


2025-12-08 08:09:51
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 8, the participants of the OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week 2025, supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), gathering over 300 officials and experts in science, culture, and creative industries from 50 countries, visited the Alley of Honors in Baku, Azernews reports citing Azertag.

Accompanied by Adil Karimli, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture, paid tribute to National Leader, founder and architect of the modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers at his grave.

MENAFN08122025000195011045ID1110451936



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search