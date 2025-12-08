Cold Pressed Juices Market Size To Worth USD 1.63 Billion By 2034 Towards Fnb

Ottawa, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cold pressed juices market size

The market is observed to grow significantly due to high demand for nutritional, organic, healthy, and sustainable alternatives. The growing health-conscious population is also a major factor driving the growth of the cold-pressed juices industry.







Key Highlights of Cold Pressed Juices Market



By region, North America led the cold pressed juices market in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By type, the cold press fruit juices segment led the cold pressed juices market in 2024, whereas the cold press vegetable juices segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.

By category, the conventional cold press juice segment dominated the cold pressed juice market in 2024, whereas the organic cold press juice segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment led the cold pressed juices market in 2024, whereas the online segment is expected to grow during the forecast period. By packaging, the bottles segment dominated the cold pressed juices market in 2024, whereas the cartons segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.



Health and Nutrition Awareness is helpful for the Growth of the Cold Pressed Juices Industry

Why are Technological Advancements Helpful for the Growth of the Market?

Technological advancements, such as machines used to extract juices from fruits and vegetables, have made a major contribution to the market's growth. Such machines use pressure techniques rather than heat to maintain the nutritional qualities of fruits and veggies. Hence, cold pressed juices are high in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and other essential nutrients. Technology also helps maintain the shelf life of such juices, further fueling the market's growth.

Processing has become more controlled as well. Sensors on hydraulic presses and cold room systems measure temperature, pressure, pulp density, and oxidation levels in real time. Machine learning

Quality assurance benefits from AI-driven image analysis, which detects sediment layers, color deviations, or microfoam formation that signal processing issues. Chemical fingerprinting models identify adulteration or dilution, improving traceability in a segment that relies heavily on trust and authenticity.

New Trends of the Cold Pressed Juices Market



Higher demand for tailored juices to target certain nutritional goals is one of the major factors for the growth of the market.

Higher demand for juices with functional ingredients to ensure health goals is another major factor for the growth of the market. Higher demand for clean-label, organic, and plant-based ingredients also helps to fuel the market's growth.



Recent Developments in Cold Pressed Juices Market



In November 2025, New Covent Garden trader has launched a new cold pressed juice brand- Fresh Union'. The brand has launched flavors like lime, lemon, orange, and apple initially. In September 2025, Clean Juice launched its first-ever USDA-certified organic cold-pressed juice automated retail vending kiosks at Dulles International Airport (IAD).

Top Products in the Cold Pressed Juices Market

Product Category Description or Function Common Ingredients or Variants Key Applications or Consumer Segments Representative Brands or Products Green Cold Pressed Juices Vegetable-dominant juices are positioned for detox, micronutrient intake, and alkalizing benefits. Kale, spinach, celery, cucumber, lemon, ginger Detox consumers, wellness buyers, weight management Suja Green Delight, Pressed Juicery Greens, Daily Greens Citrus-Based Cold-Pressed Juices High vitamin C juices are made from freshly pressed citrus fruits. Orange, grapefruit, lemon, mandarin, lime Breakfast beverages, immunity-oriented consumers Evolution Fresh Orange, Suja Lemon Love Root Vegetable Cold Pressed Juices Nutrient-rich juices using earthy root vegetables. Beet, carrot, ginger, turmeric blends Athletes, iron-boosting consumers, and anti-inflammatory segments Suja Uber Greens with Beet, Pressed Juicery Roots Functional Cold Pressed Immunity Juices Juices formulated to support immune system function using vitamin-rich fruits and herbs. Ginger, turmeric, elderberry, orange, cayenne Immunity seekers, seasonal wellness Vive Organic Immunity Juice Shots, Suja Immunity Defense Cold Pressed Juice Shots Concentrated 1 to 3 ounce functional shots. Ginger shots, turmeric shots, wheatgrass shots Sports nutrition, rapid wellness dosing Vive Organic Shots, Suja Wellness Shots Fruit Forward Cold Pressed Juices Sweet profile juices for mainstream flavor appeal. Pineapple, apple, watermelon, mango blends Mass market, hydration, casual consumption Pressed Juicery Citrus 2, Suja Pineapple Passionfruit Tropical Cold Pressed Juices Exotic fruit blends positioned for flavor-driven hydration. Pineapple, mango, passionfruit, guava Tropical flavor lovers, RTD premium beverages Evolution Fresh Tropical Passion Low Sugar Vegetable Forward Juices Formulated with low fruit content to position for reduced sugar. Celery, cucumber, spinach, parsley Keto, diabetic friendly, whole food lifestyle Celery Juice RTD, low sugar green blends Detox and Cleanse Cold Pressed Juice Packs Multi-juice bundled sets are designed for full-day or multi-day detox programs. Green juices, root juices, citrus juices Detox consumers, subscription cleanse buyers Urban Remedy Cleanse, Pressed Juicery 3-day Cleanse Cold Pressed Nut Milks Plant-based beverages using cold extraction. Almond milk, cashew milk, vanilla almond Vegan consumers, dairy-free shoppers Pressed Juicery Almond Milk Cold Pressed Lemonade Variants Herbal or fruit-infused lemonades. Mint lemonade, charcoal lemonade, spicy cayenne lemonade Flavored water alternatives, summer beverages Suja Classic Lemonade line Protein Enhanced Cold Pressed Juices Juices fortified with clean plant proteins for satiety. Pea protein blends, chia infused juices Active consumers, meal replacement Cold pressed protein smoothie hybrids Cold Pressed Probiotic Juices Juices infused with probiotics for digestive health. Probiotic orange, probiotic berry, kefir infused juices Gut health consumers, functional beverage market Suja Probiotic Water variants Cold Pressed Blends with Botanical Extracts Juices enhanced with functional herbs. Ashwagandha blends, ginseng blends, mint, and turmeric Holistic wellness, natural adaptogen users Functional botanical RTD juices Cold Pressed Melon Based Juices Hydrating juices made from high water content fruits. Watermelon mint, cantaloupe, honeydew Hydration drinkers, summer season WTRMLN WTR, Watermelon cold pressed lines

Cold Pressed Juices Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of Cold Pressed Juices Market?

Challenge

High Manufacturing Costs Are Hampering the Market's Growth

High manufacturing costs for hydraulic press machines and high-pressure processing equipment restrict the market's growth. Such machines require a high amount of fruits and vegetables and, in return, produce a small quantity of juice. Hence, such factors restrain market growth. Various other advanced settings are required to maintain the juice's freshness; if not provided, the quality is compromised. Hence, such issues hinder market growth.

Opportunity

Growing Health and Wellness Trends Are Helpful for the Growth of the Market

Consumer awareness of the importance of organic and functional food

Cold Pressed Juices Market Regional Analysis

North America Led the Pressed Juices Market in 2024

North America dominated the cold pressed juices market in 2024 due to factors such as a growing population of health-conscious consumers, rising demand for clean-label and organic products, and higher demand for low-calorie and low-sugar beverages. The market also sees growth driven by the use of technologically advanced machines to maintain the nutritional quality of juices, further fueling the market. The US has a major role in the region's market growth due to factors such as high demand for functional and protein-rich juices, health and sustainability, and a higher demand for juices that support digestion.

Asia Pacific Is Observed to Be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Foreseeable Period

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the growing population of health-conscious consumers, vegans, and vegetarians. Hence, such factors lead to higher demand for juices rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, which help maintain the nutritional profile. India is observed to have a major contribution to the region's market growth due to rising disposable income, higher demand for nutritional hydration, and higher demand for clean-label and organic beverages.

Europe Is Observed to Have a Notable Growth in the Foreseeable Period

Europe is expected to show notable growth in the forecast period due to consumer awareness of the importance of healthy, clean-label, organic, and sustainable options. Such options are healthy and an ideal replacement for sugary drinks and alcohol. Such juices are also healthy and convenient for consumers with a hectic lifestyle. Germany has made a major contribution to the region's market growth due to factors such as convenience, sustainability, and the adoption of healthy habits to drive a healthier lifestyle.

Cold Pressed Juices Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 6.85% Market Size in 2025 USD 902.13 Million Market Size in 2026 USD 963.93 Million Market Size by 2034 USD 1,637.72 Million Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Trade Analysis of the Cold Pressed Juices Market

Cold-pressed juices occupy the premium functional-beverage niche. Retail growth in developed markets (North America, Western Europe, Australia) and rapid adoption in urban APAC markets has driven both finished-goods exports and cross-border ingredient sourcing.



Finished bottled SKUs (retail): Single-serve and multipack cold-pressed juices, HPP-treated, typically classified under non-alcoholic beverage HS codes.

HPP-treated bulk containers / bulk cold-press concentrates: Liquid concentrates and cold-pressed bases shipped to co-packers for dilution, blending or further cold processing.

Fresh produce and botanical inputs: Large volumes of citrus, apples, leafy greens, root botanicals and berries shipped as raw inputs to pressing/processing locations. Co-packing services and toll-processing contracts: Cross-border service flows where brands ship concentrates or recipes to third-party HPP/co-packters near target markets.

Top Exporters (supply and brand origins)



United States: Leading exporter of premium cold-pressed brands and of HPP-treated beverage SKUs, leveraging strong retail channels, travel-retail and DTC e-commerce. U.S. producers also export formulations and co-pack expertise.

European Union (Netherlands, Germany, UK): EU exporters combine strong fresh produce sourcing with advanced HPP/co-packing networks and often act as re-export hubs for regional distribution.

Australia & New Zealand: Exporters of premium cold-pressed brands and fruit concentrates (mango, kiwi) to APAC and niche Western markets.

China, Thailand, Vietnam: Exporters more on the ingredient/concentrate and private-label co-pack side, supplying regional markets with cost-competitive bulk concentrates and tropical fruit bases. Latin America (Mexico, Brazil): Exporters of citrus and tropical fruit concentrates used in cold-press blends and by co-packers globally.



Top Importers / Demand Centres



North America (U.S., Canada): Large retail demand for premium cold-pressed SKUs and imports of specialty concentrates and exotic botanical inclusions.

European Union: Premium retail and foodservice demand, plus travel-retail channels that import specialty brands and HPP SKUs.

Asia (Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China high-end segments): Growing importer of premium cold-pressed finished goods and functional concentrate bases for local brands. Middle East (UAE) & travel-retail hubs: Import premium cold-pressed juices for luxury retail and hospitality sectors.

Regulatory & Quality Considerations Affecting Trade



HPP validation & shelf-life documentation: Importers expect validated HPP process data, COAs for microbiology and shelf-life stability to accept finished SKUs.

Pesticide residues & contaminant testing: Botanical and produce consignments require pesticide testing and COAs to pass import checks.

Labeling rules & health claims: Many jurisdictions restrict health claims and“raw” descriptors, brands must adapt labels to destination market rules. Cold-chain compliance: For chilled HPP products, importers and distributors must maintain cold-chain proof and temperature logs to satisfy retailers and regulators.

Government Initiatives & Policy Influences



Agricultural support for horticulture and export crops: Origin countries with strong horticulture sectors (Mexico, Brazil, India, parts of SE Asia) run programs to improve packing-house capabilities, cold storage and export readiness for juices and concentrates. These initiatives increase reliable raw material export volumes.

Food-safety & export facilitation: Governments support exporters with residue testing facilities, export certification portals and export promotion for high-value beverage sectors to meet EU/US import standards. Trade & tariff measures: Preferential trade agreements and tariff lines for processed fruit products influence whether finished cold-pressed SKUs or concentrates are more economical to ship. Duty concessions for processed fruit can spur finished-goods exports rather than raw produce shipments.



Cold Pressed Juices Market Segmental Analysis

Type Analysis

The cold pressed fruit juice segment led the cold pressed juices market in 2024 due to high demand across different consumer segments. Cold-pressed fruit juices are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients. Hence, they are highly sought after by health-conscious consumers for their nutritional profile. They are an ideal replacement for packaged sugary drinks and, hence, also help fuel the market's growth. They are full of fiber and hence aid easy digestion. Therefore, these factors collectively help fuel the market's growth.

The cold pressed vegetable juice segment is expected to grow over the foreseeable period, as these juices are rich in nutrients, antioxidants, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Hence, they offer multiple health benefits, including support for the skin, hair, and digestive system, as well as an array of other benefits. Such juices are also beneficial to the body, as they are rich in natural enzymes. Hence, the segment has a major role in the growth of the market.

Category Analysis

The conventional cold pressed juice segment led the cold-pressed juices market in 2024, as such juices are readily available, high in nutrition, have a longer shelf life, and are widely consumed by people of different age groups. Such juices are extracted using high-pressure methods and without heat to preserve the nutritional content of fruits and vegetables. Such juices are also rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and are healthy for digestion. Hence, the segment makes a major contribution to market growth.

The organic cold-press juice segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future, as it involves the extraction of juices from organic fruits and vegetables using a hydraulic press. It helps retain nutrients, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, which are essential for maintaining the nutritional levels of such juices. Hence, the segment is expected to grow over the forecast period. Such juices are healthier with no added colors or preservatives, and are also sugar-free, further boosting the market's growth.

Packaging Analysis

The bottles segment led the cold pressed juices market in 2024 due to factors such as convenience, portability, easy management, and enhanced shelf life. Glass or plastic bottles allow consumers to carry the cold presses fruit juice

The cartons segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to high demand for sustainable packaging and as an ideal alternative to plastic bottles, fueling market growth. Cartons help consumers carry cold pressed juices easily and consume them on the go. They are environmentally friendly and help maintain the shelf life of cold-pressed juices. Hence, consumers strongly prefer such packaging, further fueling market growth.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The supermarkets or hypermarkets segment dominated the cold pressed juices market in 2024 due to the easy availability of these stores, allowing consumers to shop for their required products with ease. Such stores have dedicated sections for different product categories, making it easy for consumers to discover new products and fueling market growth. Such stores also offer many discounts, along with the benefits of store membership for loyal consumers. Hence, the section makes a major contribution to the market's growth.

The online retail segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future due to the platform's convenience, allowing consumers to shop for a wide range of products without visiting a store in person. Online platforms have a broad product profile, including innovative and newly launched products. Hence, consumers prefer to shop online these days, boosting market growth in the foreseeable future. Such platforms have detailed information and reviews of all the products to allow for smart shopping. Hence, the segment observes growth in the foreseen period.

Top Companies in the Cold Pressed Juices Market



Naked Juice Company (PepsiCo, Inc. ): Naked Juice is a leading brand in the cold-pressed and premium juice segment, known for its nutrient-rich blends and clean-label positioning. Backed by PepsiCo's strong distribution network, the company continues to expand its functional and health-focused beverage portfolio.

Odwalla, Inc. (Coca-Cola Company): Odwalla has long been recognized for its fresh, minimally processed juices and smoothies crafted from high-quality fruits and vegetables. Supported by Coca-Cola's global expertise, the brand emphasizes wellness-driven formulations and natural ingredients.

Tropicana Brands Group: Tropicana Brands Group leverages decades of juice-processing expertise to deliver premium cold-pressed offerings with a focus on freshness and nutrition. The company is increasingly investing in innovative blends and healthier alternatives to meet shifting consumer preferences.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.: Hain Celestial offers organic and plant-based beverages, including cold-pressed juices that align with clean-label and wellness trends. With a strong presence in natural and organic retail channels, the company continues to expand its better-for-you product lines.

Rakyan Bottles Private Limited (Raw Pressery): Raw Pressery is one of India's fastest-growing cold-pressed juice brands, known for its preservative-free and nutrient-dense formulations. The company has built strong regional loyalty through transparent sourcing, innovative blends, and convenient ready-to-drink formats.

Organic Avenue: Organic Avenue specializes in raw, organic, and cold-pressed juices that focus on detoxification and holistic wellness. The brand appeals to health-conscious urban consumers seeking premium, plant-based beverage options.

Evolution Fresh, Inc. (Starbucks Corporation): Evolution Fresh delivers high-quality cold-pressed juices crafted from whole fruits and vegetables with minimal processing to preserve nutrients. Backed by Starbucks, the brand benefits from widespread retail distribution and strong consumer trust. Mama Juice: Mama Juice is an emerging cold-pressed juice brand offering natural, additive-free beverages tailored to modern wellness trends. Its focus on freshness, vibrant flavors, and small-batch production has helped it gain traction in niche markets.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type



Fruit Concentrates

Citrus Fruits



Orange



Lemon



Grapefruit



Berries



Strawberry

Others

Tropical Fruits



Mango



Pineapple



Banana



Passion Fruit

Others

Vegetable Concentrates

Carrot

Tomato

Beetroot

Cucumber Others

By Category



Conventional Organic

By Packaging



Bottles

Cartons

Pouches Others

By Distribution Channel



Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience stores

Online Others

By Region

North America



U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea Thailand



Europe



Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark Norway

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia Kuwait

