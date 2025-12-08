New Blood Test Technology Poised To Replace Invasive Biopsies: A Forecast Of Market Growth.
Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Biopsy Markets by Cancer, Usage, Biomarker, Place, & Product with Price and Volume Outlook, Including Executive and Consultant Guides 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The latest report delves into the Screening, Diagnostic, Therapy Selection, and Minimal Residual Disease Market Potential, providing a comprehensive analysis. This report examines price and volume outlooks by cancer type, offering invaluable insights for stakeholders.
Explore the frontier of cancer diagnostics with technologies revolutionizing the field, including Circulating Tumor Cells, Cell Free DNA, and Exosomes. Discover the technological advancements spawning widespread cancer screening tests, and assess the opportunities alongside potential pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the market's ultimate potential size as these technologies redefine the industry landscape.
In vitro blood testing has ushered in a new era for cancer diagnostics, rapidly outpacing traditional methods. With the capability of forming precise disease identifications from blood samples, this technology stands ready to replace costly and invasive surgical biopsies. Our report sheds light on the current growth phase of the market and forecasts the future impact on the healthcare industry. It explores anticipated market size over the next five years with a detailed analysis by country, cancer type, and usage category: screening, diagnosis, therapy selection, and recurrence monitoring.
Uncover detailed breakouts featuring 15 countries and 4 key regions, segmented into specific cancer types, including Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate, and Cervical. Additionally, understand the nuances of Screening/Early Detection, Diagnostic, Therapy Monitoring, and Recurrence Monitoring sectors. Whether you're assessing investment decisions or valuations, our findings equip you with the data needed to approach the market confidently, harnessing the latest insights for strategic planning.
Prepare for the future with our five-year market forecasts, an essential tool for anyone navigating the intricate landscape of cancer diagnostics technology and its transformative effects across global healthcare sectors.
- Abbott Laboratories AccuraGen Inc. Acuamark Diagnostics Admera Health, LLC Agilent Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd. Anchor Dx ANGLE plc Applied DNA Sciences ARUP Laboratories AVIVA Systems Biology Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher) Becton, Dickinson and Company Berkley Lights BGI Genomics Co. Ltd BillionToOne Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc Bio-Techne Bioarray Genetics Biocartis Biocept, Inc. Biodesix Inc. BioFluidica Biolidics Ltd bioMerieux Diagnostics Bioneer Corporation Bioview Burning Rock Cardiff Oncology CareDx Caris Molecular Diagnostics CellCarta CellMax Life Cepheid (Danaher) Circulogene Cizzle Biotech Clearbridge Biomedics Clinical Genomics Cytolumina Technologies Corp. Datar Cancer Genetics Limited Diagnologix LLC Dxcover Element Biosciences Enzo Biochem Epic Sciences Epigenomics AG Eurofins Scientific Exact Sciences Fluxion Biosciences (Cell Microsystems) Freenome Fyr Diagnostics GeneFirst Ltd. Genetron Holdings GILUPI Nanomedizin Guardant Health HansaBiomed Haystack Oncology (Quest Dx) iCellate ICON PLC Illumina Incell Dx Inivata INOVIQ Invitae Corporation J&J Innovative Medicine Lucence Health Lunglife AI Inc MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc. MDx Health Menarini Silicon Biosystems Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Millipore Sigma Miltenyi Biotec miR Scientific Myriad Genetics Nanostring NantHealth, Inc. Natera NeoGenomics Novogene On-Chip Biotechnologies Oncimmune Oncocyte OncoDNA Oxford Nanopore Technologies PamGene Panagene Personalis PGDx (Labcorp) PrecisionMed Predicine Predictive Oncology Prenetics Promega Qiagen Rarecells SAS RareCyte Revvity Roche Diagnostics Saga Diagnostics Screencell Siemens Healthineers simfo GmbH Singlera Genomics Inc. Singular Genomics Standard BioTools Stilla Technologies Superfluid Dx Sysmex Inostics Tempus Labs, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Todos Medical Ultima Genomics Veracyte VolitionRX Vortex Biosciences
