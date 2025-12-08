Gemini To Participate In Goldman Sachs 2025 Financial Services Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gemini Space Station, Inc. (Gemini) (NASDAQ: GEMI) today announced that Marshall Beard, Chief Operating Officer, and Dan Chen, Chief Financial Officer, will attend the Goldman Sachs 2025 Financial Services Conference on December 9, 2025. Management will be available for one-on-one and small group investor meetings.

Channels for Disclosure of Information

Going forward, we intend to announce material information to the public through filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the investor relations page on our website gemini), the blog on our website (, press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, our X account (@gemini), and our LinkedIn page. The information disclosed in the foregoing channels could be deemed to be material information. As such, we encourage investors, the media, and others to follow the channels listed above and to review the information disclosed through such channels. Any updates to the list of disclosure channels through which we will announce information will be posted on the investor relations page on our website.

