Asante Gold Announces Intention To Dual List On ASX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announces Plans to List on the Australian Securities Exchange in 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asante Gold Corporation (TSXV: ASE | GSE: ASG | OTCQX: ASGOF) ("Asante" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced the process to seek to dual list its securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”), with a view to listing in early 2026.

The Company is pleased to be pursuing a secondary listing on the ASX to broaden Asante's shareholder base in a market with strong mining-sector expertise. This will enhance trading liquidity and increase visibility among Australian and Asia-Pacific investors. Workstreams in relation to the potential listing are well underway with the Company working with Australian advisors to prepare the necessary listing materials. The Company has already filed a Suitability Application with the ASX. The Company will provide further updates as listing preparations progress and key milestones are achieved.

“Bringing Asante to the ASX helps broaden our investor base and brings Asante to the same market as peer African and global gold producers,” said Dave Anthony, President and Chief Executive Officer.“We are working with local Australian advisors and brokers, and look forward to expanding the institutional shareholder base in Australia to provide a liquid market for Asante shares on the ASX, once the Listing is completed.”

About Asante Gold Corporation

Asante is a gold exploration, development and operating company with a high-quality portfolio of projects and mines in Ghana. Asante is currently operating the Bibiani and Chirano Gold Mines and continues with detailed technical studies at its Kubi Gold Project. All mines and exploration projects are located on the prolific Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts. Asante has an experienced and skilled team of mine finders, builders and operators, with extensive experience in Ghana. The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Ghana Stock Exchange. Asante is also exploring its Keyhole, Fahiakoba and Betenase projects for new discoveries, all adjoining or along strike of major gold mines near the centre of Ghana's Golden Triangle.

Additional information is available on the Company's website at .

For further information please contact:

Dave Anthony, President & CEO

Frederick Attakumah, Executive Vice President and Country Director

Tel: +1 604 661 9400 or +233 303 972 147

Email: ...

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the timing and ability to complete the listing on the TSXV and the delisting from the CSE. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its planned activities, the Company's inability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, and the price of gold.

The reader is referred to the Company's public disclosure record which is available on SEDAR+ ( ). Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except as required by securities laws and the policies of the securities exchanges on which the Company is listed, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.