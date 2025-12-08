American Energy Society Selects Vijay Vaitheeswaran As The 2025 Energy Writer Of The Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The American Energy Society is proud to announce that Vijay Vaitheeswaran has been selected as the 2025 Energy Writer of the Year for his insightful analysis and wide-ranging contributions to energy media, from print articles and in-depth special reports to podcasts and newsletters.

The Global Energy and Climate Innovation Editor for "The Economist," Mr. Vaitheeswaran was selected to receive the coveted award for his intellectual rigor, his even-handed treatment of competing ideas, his extraordinary command of an enormous subject, and his masterful storytelling. He joins a prestigious list of award recipients that include Pulitzer Prize-winner Daniel Yergin, Vaclav Smil, and Katharine Hayhoe.

Vaitheeswaran could easily have been awarded the Energy Writer of the Year in previous years, especially for his March 2024 special report,“The Future of Oil.” While selecting him this year was an easy decision, identifying his single standout work was not, simply because there are so many. A strong contender is“Geothermal's time has finally come” together with the companion podcast "Hotting Up: The Geothermal Revolution." Both pieces demonstrate his exceptional ability to illuminate complex issues with clarity, rigor, and narrative force. In the article, he links technical specifics to big themes and explains connections across sectors. He shows, for example, how advances in enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) and closed-loop designs expand the resource far beyond traditional hot-spring or volcanic regions. He also explains how drilling and stimulation technologies adapted from the oil and gas industry can unlock“clean, firm power” that complements intermittent renewables and stabilizes a decarbonized grid.

Says Eric Vettel, president of the American Energy Society,“Vijay Vaitheeswaran's authoritative reporting and deep analysis on topics in energy, climate, and policy have had an immeasurable impact on energy journalism for nearly two decades, and few writers are held in higher regard by the American Energy Society.”

There is controversy around the idea of an energy transition. Some argue that there is no transition at all because the sector is always evolving, while others insist that the change is not happening fast enough. The future, as always, appears uncertain. In such moments, the sector and its audiences would do well to stay anchored by Mr. Vaitheeswaran's contributions. With this award, the American Energy Society recognizes not only a gifted writer but also the essential role of deeply informed, balanced journalism in helping humanity understand and navigate a turbulent energy era.