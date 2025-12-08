Royal Medical Services, Latin Patriarchate Join Hands To Support Gaza Children

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 8 (Petra) -- A memorandum of understanding was signed on Monday between the Jordanian Royal Medical Services (JRMS) and the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, aimed at supporting children in the Gaza Strip and providing them with necessary medical treatment and care.The memorandum was signed by Brigadier General Sahel Hammouri, Director General of the JRMS, and Archbishop Iyad Twal, representing the Latin Patriarchate in Jordan.Hammouri highlighted the JRMS' commitment to continuing its humanitarian role in providing healthcare to the people of Gaza. He underscored the efforts of the Jordanian field hospitals operating in Gaza and the West Bank under the exceptional circumstances in the Strip.For his part, Archbishop Twal commended the efforts of the JRMS and its medical and humanitarian roles in the areas where the Jordanian field hospitals operate. He noted that this initiative reflects the Kingdom's humanitarian approach to supporting its brothers and sisters and alleviating their suffering.