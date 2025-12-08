Gladiator Extends High-Grade Copper Skarn Mineralization 250M To The East At Cowley
|Hole ID
|Depth
|East
|North
|Dip
|Azim
|Note
|From
|To
| Interval
(m)
| Cu
(%)
| Au
(g/t)
| Ag
(g/t)
| Mo
(ppm)
|CPG-102
|252.98
|506,265
|6,715,262
|-83
|4
|
|30.00
|55.95
|25.95
|0.69
|0.12
|6.52
|322
|(CPG-102 Previously Released)
|
|
|
|Incl.
|32.10
|44.00
|9.90
|1.18
|0.18
|11.01
|631
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|113.25
|115.30
|2.05
|1.93
|0.11
|22.50
|111
|CPG-102D1
|300.23
|506,265
|6,715,257
|-85
|190
|
|14.00
|22.00
|8.00
|0.25
|0.03
|2.36
|14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|45.00
|54.50
|9.50
|0.42
|0.06
|4.21
|208
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|62.00
|82.00
|20.00
|0.22
|0.03
|2.13
|125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|122.00
|126.13
|4.13
|0.49
|0.05
|5.75
|395
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|158.00
|163.00
|5.00
|0.26
|0.03
|1.86
|244
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|173.00
|187.00
|14.00
|0.54
|0.03
|3.46
|595
|CPG-102D2
|300.23
|506,265
|6,715,257
|-85
|190
|
|37.00
|91.00
|54.00
|0.60
|0.09
|4.39
|413
|(CPG-102D2 Previously Released)
|
|
|
|Incl.
|61.00
|87.00
|26.00
|0.84
|0.10
|6.12
|398
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Incl.
|61.00
|77.00
|16.00
|1.02
|0.10
|7.40
|251
|CPG-102D3
|361.19
|506,263
|6,715,258
|-58
|231
|
|33.00
|47.00
|14.00
|2.36
|2.78
|22.37
|1,516
|(CPG-102D3 Previously Released)
|
|
|
|
|35.00
|43.00
|8.00
|3.58
|4.80
|34.10
|1,865
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|69.00
|107.10
|38.10
|0.54
|0.10
|4.86
|475
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Incl.
|89.00
|107.10
|18.10
|0.87
|0.11
|7.94
|199
|CPG-102D4
|310.90
|506,268
|6,715,257
|-43
|163
|
|36.90
|45.00
|8.10
|0.66
|0.07
|5.96
|48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|36.90
|41.00
|4.10
|1.18
|0.11
|10.21
|83
|CPG-102D5
|362.71
|506,268
|6,715,257
|-73
|166
|
|61.50
|79.00
|17.50
|1.67
|0.42
|13.31
|882
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Incl.
|65.00
|77.00
|12.00
|2.34
|0.60
|18.72
|1,242
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|89.00
|101.00
|12.00
|0.66
|0.08
|4.50
|229
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Incl.
|89.00
|97.00
|8.00
|0.90
|0.12
|6.38
|322
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|138.20
|140.00
|1.80
|1.03
|0.16
|7.40
|4,990
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|184.00
|190.50
|6.50
|0.24
|0.01
|1.95
|41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|202.00
|212.00
|10.00
|0.33
|0.02
|3.00
|106
|CPG-102D6
|249.94
|506,269
|6,715,259
|-41
|119
|
|39.90
|116.00
|76.10
|0.82
|0.07
|7.78
|134
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Incl.
|56.00
|94.00
|38.00
|1.28
|0.10
|12.77
|221
|
|
|
|
|
|
|And.
|78.05
|94.00
|15.95
|2.07
|0.15
|19.42
|473
|CPG-102D7
|275.84
|506,268
|6,715,260
|-45
|106
|
|48.00
|167.00
|119.00
|0.84
|0.11
|6.89
|562
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Incl.
|48.00
|111.00
|63.00
|1.06
|0.13
|9.44
|741
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Incl.
|72.00
|111.00
|39.00
|1.29
|0.17
|11.98
|909
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Or
|91.00
|111.00
|20.00
|1.71
|0.19
|15.36
|1,139
|
|
|
|
|
|
|And
|151.00
|167.00
|16.00
|1.17
|0.14
|7.00
|897
|CPG-102D8
|498.35
|506,267
|6,715,262
|-44
|46
|
|NSA
|CPG-103
|181.36
|505,747
|6,714,861
|-59
|318
|
|NSA
|CPG-104
|214.88
|505,725
|6,715,465
|-74
|193
|
|72.10
|80.00
|7.90
|0.74
|0.02
|3.50
|757
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|108.00
|126.00
|18.00
|0.35
|0.01
|1.06
|197
|CPG-104D1
|210.31
|505,724
|6,715,465
|-58
|189
|
|74.00
|78.00
|4.00
|0.32
|0.04
|3.20
|45
|CPG-104D2
|230.12
|505,724
|6,715,465
|-44
|189
|
|97.00
|108.00
|11.00
|0.26
|0.02
|0.76
|145
|CPG-104D3
|202.69
|505,724
|6,715,471
|-45
|28
|
|33.00
|49.00
|16.00
|0.86
|0.83
|3.59
|673
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Incl.
|33.00
|37.00
|4.00
|2.58
|3.26
|10.80
|240
|CPG-105
|270.65
|505,744
|6,715,377
|-82
|189
|
|32.20
|36.15
|3.95
|0.34
|0.04
|1.41
|90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|93.00
|97.00
|4.00
|0.31
|0.03
|0.85
|63
|CPG-106
|150.88
|505,676
|6,715,383
|-60
|312
|
|46.00
|50.00
|4.00
|0.23
|0.01
|0.85
|468
|CPG-106D1
|205.74
|505,676
|6,715,383
|-84
|11
|
|54.00
|58.00
|4.00
|0.36
|0.02
|3.20
|60
|CPG-107
|281.94
|505,636
|6,715,407
|-59
|309
|
|20.00
|32.20
|12.20
|0.39
|0.03
|3.02
|506
|CPG-107D1
|248.11
|505,636
|6,715,407
|-50
|192
|
|20.00
|32.20
|12.20
|0.39
|0.03
|3.02
|506
|CPG-108
|181.05
|505,675
|6,715,562
|-59
|28
|
|112.00
|118.00
|6.00
|0.32
|0.03
|4.33
|205
|CPG-109
|140.82
|505,542
|6,715,555
|-45
|187
|
|NSA
|CPG-109D1
|201.17
|505,542
|6,715,556
|-74
|186
|
|59.00
|79.00
|20.00
|0.31
|0.06
|1.74
|132
|CPG-109D2
|150.57
|505,543
|6,715,560
|-70
|19
|
|6.00
|12.00
|6.00
|0.26
|0.03
|2.27
|104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|30.00
|34.00
|4.00
|0.25
|0.06
|1.50
|109
|Drill Holes CPG-110 to CPG-117D2 Assay Results Pending
|CPG-118
|300.23
|506,499
|6,715,182
|-78
|354
|
|99.80
|113.00
|13.20
|1.50
|0.50
|10.16
|314
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Incl.
|101.00
|112.00
|11.00
|1.74
|0.59
|11.81
|360
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Incl.
|107.00
|112.00
|5.00
|2.91
|0.60
|19.54
|611
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|119.00
|126.00
|7.00
|0.55
|0.06
|3.99
|440
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 1: Recently returned drill assay results from Cowley. Note that the quoted Intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system at Cowley is complex, with different grade distributions present related to the form of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well different vein generations and orientations within the various intervals.
EXPLORATION STRATEGY
The ongoing drilling at Cowley is part of 50,000m of drilling to be completed during 2025 targeting high-grade copper skarns throughout the Whitehorse Copper Belt. Drilling is designed with the following objectives:
- Cowley Resource Target: Establish initial drilling framework for an inferred resource at Cowley.
Cowley Exploration: Targeting upside potential for further copper-skarn mineralization at Cowley.
- Chiefs Trend: Highlight further high-grade, near-term copper resource potential by testing near historic mine exploration upside.
Best Chance: Drill test of outcropping high-grade, magnetite-copper skarn mineralization and broader widths of copper-silicate skarn and test continuity of mineralization between the Best Chance and Arctic Chief prospects. Arctic Chief: Highlight continuity of high-grade near surface copper and gold mineralization for future resource drilling.
Cub Trend Exploration: Highlight continuity of high-grade, near surface, copper and gold mineralization for future resource drilling.
Drilling will be supported by planned geophysical programs including Induced Polarization (ongoing), Electromagnetic and Gravity surveys to help refine drill targeting in the prospect areas and highlight undiscovered areas of exploration potential.
THE WHITEHORSE COPPER PROJECT
The Whitehorse Copper Project is an advanced-stage high grade copper (Cu), molybdenum (Mo), silver (Ag) and gold (Au) skarn exploration project in the Yukon Territory, Canada.
Copper mineralization was first discovered in 1897 on the Whitehorse Copper Belt and comprises over 30 copper-related, primarily skarn occurrences covering an area of 35km long by 5 km wide on the western margin of Whitehorse City, Yukon.
Exploration and mining development have been carried out intermittently since 1897 with the main production era lasting between 1967 and 1982 where production from primarily the Little Chief deposit totalled 267,500,000 pounds copper, 225,000 ounces of gold and 2,838,000 ounces of silver from 10.5 million tons of mineralized material milled (Watson, 1984). The Whitehorse Copper Project is accessible by numerous access roads and trails located within 2 km of the South Klondike Highway and the Alaska Highway. An extensive network of historical gravel exploration and haul roads exists throughout the project area, providing excellent access to the claim package. Access to existing electric power facilities is available through the main Yukon power grid.
PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS
- Advanced 35km long high-grade copper belt. Located on western margin of infrastructure rich Whitehorse City, Yukon Territory. More than 45,000m of drilling completed to date in 2025 has focussed near term high grade copper skarn resources prospects including the cornerstone Cowley project (assays pending), Chiefs trend (assays pending) and Arctic Chief trend all within 15km of strike of each other. Targeting to report maiden high-grade copper NI 43-101 compliant inferred resource, in 2026. The Whitehorse Copper Project area was a previous producer at Little Chief deposit and other deposits. Between 1967-82 Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting, mined 10.5mt at 1.5% Cu plus 0.75g/t Au (Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1). Key Institutional Investors - Dynamic, Mackenzie, Macquarie Bank and Orimco.
QA / QC
Drilling completed by Gladiator is irregularly spaced to test parts of the mineralized systems, holes were directionally surveyed utilising a North Seeking Gyro direction tool. Drill collars are subsequently surveyed utilising a high-accuracy RTK DGPS or DeviSite system. Diamond drilling is usually cased, then cored utilising HTW diameter before reducing at shallow depth in stable ground to NTW diameter drill core.
Mineralized quoted intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system is complex making an estimate of the true width unreliable. This is due to different grade distributions and angle geometries present related to the form or outline of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well different vein paragenesis and orientations within the various intervals. Where possible, drilling is conducted perpendicular to interpreted mineralization.
Upon drilling of diamond core, Gladiator undertakes geological logging, marking up of lineal length of the core, recording core recovery, and Geotech measurements such as RQD's and taking core photographs.
Based on the geological logging, core is then marked up for sampling with a new sampling ticket that matches the submitted sample for analysis at the start of the sample interval, the drill core is then cut in half utilizing a core saw equipped with a diamond saw blade. The core samples are then sent for analysis and the remaining half core retained for future reference. Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) or known blank material is placed within the sampling sequence at a nominal sampling rate of at least 1 in 25 samples to monitor the Laboratory.
Samples are submitted to the Whitehorse based prep facility of ALS Global Laboratory (Canada). Samples subject to this release were crushed to 70% less than 2mm before pulverizing to better than 85% passing <75 microns. Assay pulps are then transported by ALS to the Vancouver (Langley) facility to be analysed. On occasions where the Whitehorse prep facility has reduced capacity to complete preparation of the samples within a timely manner, samples may be forwarded by ALS Global to their Langley facility for preparation utilising the same method as described above.
Samples were then analysed by ALS method ME-ICP61 (34 Element Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish), with over limits for Cu analysed by method CU-OG62 (Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish). Au is analysed by ALS method AU-AA25 (Ore Grade Au 30g Fire Assay AA Finish). As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. The QA/QC meets the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, Gladiator regards the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.
As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. Further drilling will need to be completed by Gladiator at some stage to confirm the reliability or usability of this data in the future including but not limited to twinning of reported mineralization. This may be required as Gladiator may not be able to confirm the accuracy of the stated drill collar location or be able to re-enter the holes to confirm depths and undertake directional surveys, or that the QA/QC might not meet the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, the Company is treating the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.
MARKETING AGREEMENT
The Company further reports that it has entered into an agreement with Undiscovered Alpha Ltd. ("Undiscovered Alpha") dated December 7, 2025 (the "Agreement"), pursuant to which Undiscovered Alpha will provide investor relations services to the Company. The term of the Agreement is for six months for a total consideration of CAD$25,000, to be paid during the term of the Agreement.
Undiscovered Alpha is a London-based investor relations and marketing firm that, under the terms of the Agreement, will research, write, distribute, and analyze public-awareness content highlighting the Company's assets, operations, value proposition, and industry potential.
Undiscovered Alpha and its principal, Carlo Ambesi, are arm's length to the Company and hold no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company or any right to acquire such an interest (Mr. Ambesi can be reached at ... ). The engagement of Undiscovered Alpha is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
ANNUAL STOCK COMPENSATION GRANT
The Company announced that it has granted 1,315,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 1,150,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company as part of its annual compensation review. Such grants are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The RSU's were granted in accordance with the Company's restricted share unit plan and will vest over a two year term. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company for five years at a price of C$1.05 per common share in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan and subject to time release vesting provisions.
References:
Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1.(#InfoTab )
Tenney D. (1981) – The Whitehorse Copper Belt: Mining, Exploration and Geology (1967-1980). ( )
Qualified Person
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared or reviewed and approved by Kell Nielsen, the Company's Vice President Exploration, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Jason Bontempo"
Jason Bontempo
President and CEO
For further information contact:
Caitlin Cheadle, Investor Relations
+1-778-403-5139
...
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information". Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) that are not statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information.
Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised; the speculative nature of exploration and the stages of the Company's properties; the effect of changes in commodity prices; regulatory risks that development of the Company's material properties will not be acceptable for social, environmental or other reasons; availability of equipment (including drills) and personnel to carry out work programs; and that each stage of work will be completed within expected time frames. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Gladiator Metals Corp.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment