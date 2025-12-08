Mekedatu Row: Kumaraswamy Says Cong 'Misled People', Tells K'taka Govt To Talk To TN Allies

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Bengaluru, Dec 8 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy, responding to the Congress-led Karnataka government's demand that he secure clearances from the Centre for the controversial Mekedatu project, accused the Siddaramaiah-led dispensation of misleading the public by organising padayatras under slogans like 'our water, our right' to gain power, while the project remains stalled.

"The Supreme Court has asked the state to present its case before the Central Water Commission (CWC). Those ruling Tamil Nadu are your political partners. Why don't you go and hold talks with them?" Kumaraswamy questioned.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Monday, he further noted that about 12,000 acres of forest land would be submerged in the Mekedatu region, causing environmental damage.

"Not only the Centre, but the state government also has rights and responsibilities. Why run away from it? How long will you evade accountability? It has been over 75 years since Independence. For nearly 50 of those years, the Congress ruled both at the Centre and in the state. What did you do about Mekedatu during that time? The people deserve an answer," he said.

Kumaraswamy also criticised the state government for repeatedly blaming the Centre for lack of cooperation.

"If that is the excuse, what exactly is the state government doing? Immediately after I became a Union Minister, I signed the file providing financial guarantees for the Kudremukh iron and steel plant Deodari mining project in the interest of the state.

"From the very next day, the state government began creating obstacles. Today, one of their party's representatives is instigating daily protests in Ballari, mobilising people and blocking the project, purely for personal gain from NMDC. If this is how things function, how can development take place? Is this what cooperation means?" he questioned.

Kumaraswamy further launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over remarks questioning his contribution to Mandya. Responding strongly, Kumaraswamy challenged the CM to first list his own achievements during his tenure.

"I will clearly enumerate what I have given to Mandya. Before that, let the Chief Minister explain what he delivered during his five years in office," Kumaraswamy asserted.

The Union Minister said: "I will speak about my contributions. Mr Siddaramaiah; tell me what have you contributed for farmers. What is your contribution to Mandya? During your previous five-year tenure (2013-2018), over 200 farmers in Mandya district ended their lives. Is that your contribution? When I came to power during that crisis, I waived Rs 900 crore of farmers' loans in the same district. Is that not a contribution? Under your rule, farmers lost their lives; under my government, lives were saved. Please remember this."

Kumaraswamy further criticised the state government for its handling of agrarian distress.

"Look at the condition of farmers today. When floods and heavy rains devastate people's lives, you are indulging in festivities. What is the situation of red gram (tur) farmers in Kalyana Karnataka? Prices have crashed. What action have you taken? You have not even opened procurement centres so far. The state government should have intervened in time to support farmers. Why did it not do so?" he questioned.

Referring to the delayed request for a central inspection team, he added: "After four months, they have suddenly woken up. If a central team visits the state now, what report will it submit?"