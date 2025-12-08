China, Russia And India Emerging Economies - Important Members Of Global South: Beijing

MENAFN - IANS) Beijing, Dec 8 (IANS) Terming China, Russia and India as "emerging economies" and "important members of the Global South", a spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday said that good ties among these three nations will not only serve their own interests but also contribute to reginal and global peace, security, stability and prosperity.

Addressing a regular press conference in Beijing on Monday, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Guo Jiakun expressed China's readiness to work with Russia and India to promote the development of bilateral ties. He also expressed China's willingness to work with India to view and handle bilateral ties from a strategic and long-term perspective and promoting the stable development of bilateral ties.

When asked about China's view regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi last week and his comments on India-China ties, Guo Jiakun said, "China, Russia, and India are all emerging economies and important members of the Global South. Maintaining good relations among the three countries not only serves their own interests but also contributes to regional and global peace, security, stability, and prosperity. China is willing to continue to work with Russia and India to promote the development of bilateral relations."

"Regarding China-India relations, China is willing to work with India to view and handle China-India relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, promote the sustained, healthy and stable development of bilateral relations, better benefit the two countries and their people, and make due contributions to maintaining peace and prosperity in Asia and the world," he added.

Russian President Putin was on a two-day State visit to India from December 4-5. The visit, spread over two packed days in the national capital, featured summit-level talks, ceremonial engagements and a series of bilateral discussions covering defence, economic cooperation, energy ties and regional security.

During the visit, President Putin held formal talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with both leaders reviewing the state of the India-Russia partnership as it completes 25 years since being designated a Strategic Partnership. The discussions were followed by the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, during which the two sides released a Joint Statement outlining priorities for the coming years.

Putin was also hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at a banquet in Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 5. In her address, President Murmu described the India-Russia relationship as "steadfast for many years" and said it would continue to strengthen in the future.