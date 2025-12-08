Top 5 Asian Getaways To Visit From Delhi This Holiday Season Check Popular Itineraries, Flight Tickets & More
Whether you crave adventure, relaxation, culture, or cuisine, an Asian getaway delivers it all - making it an ideal choice for a quick, refreshing vacation.Also Read | Nepal, Thailand, Sri Lanka: Five budget-friendly countries to visit this winter JapanView full Image
Japan
Japan has a fascinating blend of ancient traditions and cutting-edge technology - be it neon-lit cities like Tokyo, historic temples in Kyoto, or the serene countryside, the country boasts bullet trains and an anime culture.Japan itinerary
Day 1: Delhi → Tokyo
Arrive at Narita/Haneda
Check-in + rest
Evening: Shibuya Crossing, Hachiko Statue, Shibuya Sky (optional)
Day 2: Tokyo Highlights
Meiji Shrine – Harajuku
Asakusa Temple and Nakamise Street
Tokyo Skytree / Sumida River cruise (optional)
Odaiba + Rainbow Bridge at night
Day 3: Mt. Fuji / Hakone Day Trip
Lake Ashi cruise
Owakudani Ropeway
Mt. Fuji 5th Station (if weather permits)
Day 4: Tokyo Disneyland
Option A: Tokyo Disneyland / DisneySea
Option B: Tsukiji Fish Market – Ginza – Akihabara – TeamLab Planets
Day 5: Tokyo → Delhi
Last-minute shopping
Airport transferJapan Forex rates
1 Yen = ₹0.58Japan flight
New Delhi → Tokyo: ₹30,000 - ₹56,000View full Image
Also Read | Offbeat places for solo trips in India, from coastal towns to mountain valleys Thailand
View full Image
Thailand
Thailand, a favourite destination for Indian travellers, boasts stunning beaches, a buzzing nightlife, affordable luxury, Buddhist temples, floating markets, and a vibrant street food scene.
From Bangkok's chaos to Phuket and Krabi's calm, Thailand has something for everyone.Thailand itinerary
Day 1: Delhi → Bangkok
Evening river cruise dinner
Day 2: Bangkok Temples + Markets
Grand Palace, Wat Pho, Wat Arun
MBK/Siam Paragon shopping
Day 3: Pattaya Day Trip
Coral Island boat ride
Alcazar/Tiffany Show
Walking Street at night
Day 4: Floating Market + Safari World
Damnoen Saduak Floating Market
Safari World and Marine Park
Day 5: ReturnThailand Forex rates
1 Thai Baht = ₹2.83Thailand flight
New Delhi → Bangkok: ₹9,000 - ₹12,000View full Image
Also Read | From Tokyo to Costa Rica, here are 11 top global spots ideal for solo travel VietnamView full Image
Vietnam
Vietnam, another popular destination among Indian travellers, is rich in natural beauty and history. The country features emerald rice terraces, limestone cliffs in Halong Bay, French-colonial towns, and vibrant street culture.
Vietnam is budget-friendly and perfect for travellers who love scenery, coffee, and culture.Vietnam itinerary
Day 1: Delhi → Hanoi
Hoan Kiem Lake
Night Market + street food tour
Day 2: Hanoi City Tour
Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum
One Pillar Pagoda
Temple of Literature
Water puppet show
Day 3: Halong Bay Cruise (Overnight on cruise)
Kayaking & caves
Seafood dinner + sunset party
Day 4: Return to Hanoi
Bamboo boat ride at Ninh Binh OR Sapa (if preferred)
Day 5: DepartureVietnam Forex rates
1 Vietnamese Dong = ₹0.0034Vietnam flight
New Delhi → Ho Chi Minh: ₹10,000 - ₹22,000View full Image
Philippines
View full Image
Philippines
Comprising over 7,000 islands, the Philippines is a tropical paradise renowned for its white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, friendly locals, and world-class scuba diving.
Boracay, Palawan, and Cebu are the top draws.Philippines itinerary
Day 1: Delhi → Manila
Mall of Asia, Roxas Boulevard sunset
Day 2: Fly to Boracay
White Beach + sunset sailing
Day 3: Island Hopping
Crystal Cove, Crocodile Island
Cliff diving and snorkelling
Day 4: Boracay Leisure
Parasailing, paddleboarding
Beach club night
Day 5: Return via ManilaPhilippines Forex rates
1 Philippines peso = ₹1.53Philippines flight
New Delhi → Manila: ₹21,000 - ₹30,000View full Image
MaldivesView full Image
Maldives
The Maldives is the ultimate luxury beach destination - made of coral islands with overwater villas, turquoise lagoons, and private beaches.
It's a top choice for honeymoons and a peaceful, all-inclusive getaway.Maldives itineraryLuxury (Overwater Villa)
Day 1: Arrive + water villa stay
Day 2: Snorkelling + Dolphin cruise
Day 3: Scuba diving / Spa
Day 4: Speedboat to sandbank + sunset dinner
Day 5: ReturnBudget (Maafushi Island)
Local island hopping
Sandbank picnic
Whale shark + coral reef snorkellingMaldives Forex rates
1 Maldivian Rufiyaa = ₹5.86Maldives flight
New Delhi → Male: ₹14,000 - ₹27,000View full Image
