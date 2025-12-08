Top 5 Asian Getaways To Visit From Delhi This Holiday Season Check Popular Itineraries, Flight Tickets & More

MENAFN - Live Mint) Looking to escape the everyday rush this holiday season? Asia offers a world of diverse experiences just a short flight away from Delhi. From vibrant cities and peaceful beaches to rich cultural landmarks and breathtaking natural landscapes, these destinations promise the perfect break for every kind of traveller.

Whether you crave adventure, relaxation, culture, or cuisine, an Asian getaway delivers it all - making it an ideal choice for a quick, refreshing vacation.

Japan

| Nepal, Thailand, Sri Lanka: Five budget-friendly countries to visit this winter JapanView full Image

Japan has a fascinating blend of ancient traditions and cutting-edge technology - be it neon-lit cities like Tokyo, historic temples in Kyoto, or the serene countryside, the country boasts bullet trains and an anime culture.

Japan itinerary

Day 1: Delhi → Tokyo

Arrive at Narita/Haneda

Check-in + rest

Evening: Shibuya Crossing, Hachiko Statue, Shibuya Sky (optional)

Day 2: Tokyo Highlights

Meiji Shrine – Harajuku

Asakusa Temple and Nakamise Street

Tokyo Skytree / Sumida River cruise (optional)

Odaiba + Rainbow Bridge at night

Day 3: Mt. Fuji / Hakone Day Trip

Lake Ashi cruise

Owakudani Ropeway

Mt. Fuji 5th Station (if weather permits)

Day 4: Tokyo Disneyland

Option A: Tokyo Disneyland / DisneySea

Option B: Tsukiji Fish Market – Ginza – Akihabara – TeamLab Planets

Day 5: Tokyo → Delhi

Last-minute shopping

Airport transfer

Japan Forex rates

1 Yen = ₹0.58

Japan flight

New Delhi → Tokyo: ₹30,000 - ₹56,000

Screenshot of flight ticket prices from MMT

View full Image| Offbeat places for solo trips in India, from coastal towns to mountain valleys Thailand

View full Image

Thailand



Thailand, a favourite destination for Indian travellers, boasts stunning beaches, a buzzing nightlife, affordable luxury, Buddhist temples, floating markets, and a vibrant street food scene.

From Bangkok's chaos to Phuket and Krabi's calm, Thailand has something for everyone.

Thailand itinerary

Day 1: Delhi → Bangkok

Evening river cruise dinner

Day 2: Bangkok Temples + Markets

Grand Palace, Wat Pho, Wat Arun

MBK/Siam Paragon shopping

Day 3: Pattaya Day Trip

Coral Island boat ride

Alcazar/Tiffany Show

Walking Street at night

Day 4: Floating Market + Safari World

Damnoen Saduak Floating Market

Safari World and Marine Park

Day 5: Return

Thailand Forex rates

1 Thai Baht = ₹2.83

Thailand flight

New Delhi → Bangkok: ₹9,000 - ₹12,000

Screenshot of flight ticket prices from MMT

Vietnam

View full Image| From Tokyo to Costa Rica, here are 11 top global spots ideal for solo travel VietnamView full Image

Vietnam, another popular destination among Indian travellers, is rich in natural beauty and history. The country features emerald rice terraces, limestone cliffs in Halong Bay, French-colonial towns, and vibrant street culture.

Vietnam is budget-friendly and perfect for travellers who love scenery, coffee, and culture.

Vietnam itinerary

Day 1: Delhi → Hanoi

Hoan Kiem Lake

Night Market + street food tour

Day 2: Hanoi City Tour

Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum

One Pillar Pagoda

Temple of Literature

Water puppet show

Day 3: Halong Bay Cruise (Overnight on cruise)

Kayaking & caves

Seafood dinner + sunset party

Day 4: Return to Hanoi

Bamboo boat ride at Ninh Binh OR Sapa (if preferred)

Day 5: Departure

Vietnam Forex rates

1 Vietnamese Dong = ₹0.0034

Vietnam flight

New Delhi → Ho Chi Minh: ₹10,000 - ₹22,000

Screenshot of flight ticket prices from MMT

View full ImagePhilippines

View full Image

Philippines



Comprising over 7,000 islands, the Philippines is a tropical paradise renowned for its white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, friendly locals, and world-class scuba diving.

Boracay, Palawan, and Cebu are the top draws.

Philippines itinerary

Day 1: Delhi → Manila

Mall of Asia, Roxas Boulevard sunset

Day 2: Fly to Boracay

White Beach + sunset sailing

Day 3: Island Hopping

Crystal Cove, Crocodile Island

Cliff diving and snorkelling

Day 4: Boracay Leisure

Parasailing, paddleboarding

Beach club night

Day 5: Return via Manila

Philippines Forex rates

1 Philippines peso = ₹1.53

Philippines flight

New Delhi → Manila: ₹21,000 - ₹30,000

Screenshot of flight ticket prices from MMT

Maldives

View full ImageMaldivesView full Image

The Maldives is the ultimate luxury beach destination - made of coral islands with overwater villas, turquoise lagoons, and private beaches.

It's a top choice for honeymoons and a peaceful, all-inclusive getaway.

Maldives itineraryLuxury (Overwater Villa)

Day 1: Arrive + water villa stay

Day 2: Snorkelling + Dolphin cruise

Day 3: Scuba diving / Spa

Day 4: Speedboat to sandbank + sunset dinner

Day 5: Return

Budget (Maafushi Island)

Local island hopping

Sandbank picnic

Whale shark + coral reef snorkelling

Maldives Forex rates

1 Maldivian Rufiyaa = ₹5.86

Maldives flight

New Delhi → Male: ₹14,000 - ₹27,000

Screenshot of flight ticket prices from MMT

View full Image