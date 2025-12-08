Georgia Allows One-Time Free Transit Of Azerbaijani Oil Products To Armenia

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Georgia has agreed to permit a one-time free transit of oil products from Azerbaijan to Armenia, according to information circulated by Armenian media, Azernews reports.

As reported by Azernews, the Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development confirmed that it had received a formal request from its partners regarding the transit of Azerbaijani fuel through Georgia en route to Armenia.

In its statement, the ministry noted that all sides were informed about the decision approved by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, emphasizing that the move applies exclusively to a single transit operation.

Recall that last Saturday, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev stated that the war with Armenia is over for Azerbaijan. He noted that the issue of exporting oil and oil products to Armenia was discussed during Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mger Grigoryan's visit to Gabala in the previous week.

“Some time ago, the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia visited the Gabala region of Azerbaijan. This was again an unprecedented event. During the official visit of the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia to Azerbaijan, the process of border delimitation was discussed. At the same time, some mutual trade issues between the two countries were discussed. One of these areas, which we are now discussing, is the issue of oil and oil products exports from Azerbaijan to Armenia. This is also an unprecedented event,” Hajiyev said.

He also stressed that the recent permission to export wheat from Azerbaijani territory to Armenia was an important step toward strengthening peace in the region. According to Hajiyev, the role of US President Donald Trump in achieving peace with Armenia has been fundamental.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan stated that Armenia expects new opportunities from the opening of the TRIPP route, suggesting that it would help bring peace to the region and enable Armenia to channel more investment into its economy and cultural development. However, Grigoryan avoided commenting on Hajiyev's remarks regarding the export of oil and oil products.

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mger Grigoryan visited Gabala on November 28 to attend the 12th meeting of the demarcation commission. Official information released at the time did not mention discussions on economic issues. Still, ahead of his visit, Grigoryan had not ruled out that the delimitation process could be carried out in areas where the TRIPP route might pass, facilitating its opening.