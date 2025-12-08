Zelensky To Hold Talks With Starmer, Macron, And Merz In London

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by the Office of the President.

After that, Zelensky is expected to hold one-on-one talks with Starmer.

A joint video call between Zelensky and Starmer with the leaders of the EU, European countries, and NATO member states is also scheduled for today.

This evening, the Ukrainian president plans to meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels.

U.S. peace talks: Umerov, Hnatov to providewith full information and documents

This will be followed by talks between Zelenskyy and Rutte with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

As reported by Ukrinform, the previous visit of the Ukrainian president to the United Kingdom took place on October 24. At that time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Charles III of the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. A meeting of the Coalition of the Willing was also held in London on October 24.

Photo: OP