Water Leak In Louvre Damages Hundreds Of Books

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Paris, France: A water leak at the Louvre Museum in late November damaged several hundred books in its Egyptology library, French media reported on Sunday.

The museum's deputy administrator, Francis Steinbock, said the incident on November 26 affected between 300 and 400 volumes, including Egyptology journals and scientific documentation regularly used by researchers.

He told local media that no heritage works or artifacts were impacted and that "no irreversible or permanent losses" have been identified.

The damaged books, while "extremely useful and frequently consulted," are "not unique in the world," he added.

According to the museum, the affected volumes will be dried and sent to a bookbinder for restoration before being returned to the shelves.