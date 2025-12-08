Water Leak In Louvre Damages Hundreds Of Books
Paris, France: A water leak at the Louvre Museum in late November damaged several hundred books in its Egyptology library, French media reported on Sunday.
The museum's deputy administrator, Francis Steinbock, said the incident on November 26 affected between 300 and 400 volumes, including Egyptology journals and scientific documentation regularly used by researchers.
He told local media that no heritage works or artifacts were impacted and that "no irreversible or permanent losses" have been identified.
The damaged books, while "extremely useful and frequently consulted," are "not unique in the world," he added.
According to the museum, the affected volumes will be dried and sent to a bookbinder for restoration before being returned to the shelves.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment