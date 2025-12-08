Allego launches new app to make EV charging easier and more transparent across Europe

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Arnhem, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allego today unveiled its new Allego App, designed to give EV drivers an easier and more transparent charging experience across Europe. With access to over 950,000 charging points from Allego and its trusted roaming partners, the app brings everyday (AC) and long-distance (DC) charging together in one place, with clear pricing and no extra Allego markup when charging on partner networks.

The app addresses common EV driver frustrations such as unclear costs, multiple apps and unpredictable charger availability. With one app and one charge card, drivers can plan routes, check real-time prices and availability, start sessions instantly and choose flexible subscription options.

“Transparency is at the heart of what EV drivers expect,” said Jean Gadrat, Chief Marketing Officer at Allego.“This new app removes price uncertainty by offering clear costs upfront, no surcharges when roaming and our best prices on the Allego network.”

Core features

The Allego App gives drivers the essential tools for a smooth charging journey:

. real-time pricing and availability

. smart routing to convenient locations

. simple session activation, including Plug&Charge where supported

. clear invoices and live session updates

. access to 950,000+ charge points

Extra value on the Allego network

Drivers charging with Allego unlock additional benefits, including:

. Allego's best pricing

. in-app discounts and value-based subscriptions

. a consistent experience across both AC destination chargers and DC high-power chargers

“For drivers, the app delivers a clearer, more intuitive charging experience from planning a trip to finishing a session,” said Steven Salo, Executive Director at Allego.“Combined with smart routing and quick activation, it makes charging with Allego fast, predictable and reliable.”

Built for a better charging experience

The Allego App has been shaped around real driver needs, bringing planning, navigation and charging into a single, integrated experience. Whether commuting, running errands or travelling long distances, drivers can rely on the app for simple and transparent charging wherever they go.



About Allego

Founded in 2013, Allego is an independent operator of public EV charging networks, with more than 35,000 charging points (AC and DC) across 16 European countries. Allego provides reliable and future-ready charging solutions for electric cars, buses, and trucks, helping drive the transition to zero-emission mobility.

Learn more at .

Download the new Allego app now:

