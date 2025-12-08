Fortuna Expands Southern Arc Mineralization With Drill Intercept Of 1.7 G/T Au Over 29.6 Meters And A Further 2.0 G/T Au Over 20.0 Meters From DSDD574 At The Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to report additional exploration drilling results from the Southern Arc deposit at its Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal. Diamba Sud is a PEA-stage project with robust economics, highlighted by an estimated after-tax NPV 5% of US$563 million and an IRR of 72% at a gold price of US$2,750 per ounce. The project is currently advancing toward a feasibility study and a construction decision targeted for the second quarter of 2026. Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration, commented“Southern Arc continues to deliver strong results with high grade intersections from both infill and extension drilling. Infill highlights include drillhole DSDD555, which returned 6.8 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 35.5 meters.” Mr. Weedon continued,“Importantly, drilling to the southwest of the current optimized pit shell is expanding mineralization, returning broad and consistent gold intervals. This includes drill hole DSDD574, which intersected 1.7 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 29.6 meters, and a further 2.0 g/t over an estimated true width of 20.0 meters.” Mr. Weedon concluded,“These results will feed into an updated resource estimate expected in the first quarter of 2026.” The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves; as such, there is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability1 Southern Arc Prospect Drilling Highlights A further 63 reverse-circulation and diamond drill hole, totalling 9,619 meters, have been completed at Southern Arc (see Figure 1) since the Company ́s previous exploration update (refer to Fortuna news release dated May 27, 2025 ). Drilling is continuing with five drill rigs, with key objectives including:



ongoing infill drilling to support increased resource confidence, and continued step-out drilling to the southwest, east, and south, where mineralization remains open

DSDD555: 6.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 35.5 meters from 48.6 meters, including

24.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 65 meters, and

13.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 68.5 meters, and

18.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 74 meters, and

18.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 80 meters DSDD558: 1.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 12.8 meters from 25 meters

8.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 14.4 meters from 96 meters, including

22.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 101 meters, and

18.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 103 meters, and

11.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 110 meters DSDD562: 4.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 146 meters

8.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.2 meters from 174 meters, including

46.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 183 meters DSDD563: 5.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 20.8 meters from 50 meters, including

23.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 53 meters, and

21.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 71 meters

12.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.8 meters from 86 meters, including

14.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 87 meters, and

22.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.2 meters from 90 meters

2.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 6.4 meters from 106 meters

7.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.8 meters from 118 meters, including

15.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 120 meters DSDD567: 4.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 26.6 meters from 96.8 meters, including

15.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 103 meters, and

13.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 105 meters, and

18.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 114 meters DSDD574: 1.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 29.6 meters from 93 meters

2.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 20.0 meters from 135 meters, including

18.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 158 meters DSDD577: 4.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 21.6 meters from 116.2 meters, including

30.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 125 meters, and

18.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.1 meters from 134.3 meters DSDD578: 4.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 16.8 meters from 15 meters, including

29.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 15 meters DSDD584: 5.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 17.0 meters from 32.7 meters, including

20.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 38 meters, and

14.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 50 meters, and

17.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 53 meters

7.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 95.7 meters DSDD589: 3.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 26.8 meters from 16 meters, including

15.8 g/t Au over and estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 34 meters

Mineralization at Southern Arc occurs as variably developed fine stockwork vein arrays to diffuse pyrite-silica flooding, showing strong correlation with several tectonic breccia and carbonate units (see Figures 2 and 3). Alteration commonly includes extensive hematite development, consistent with mineralized systems elsewhere at Diamba Sud.

Overall, the latest drilling reinforces the strong potential for continued resource growth at Diamba Sud. Southern Arc remains open to the south, east, and at depth, with drilling to date testing to only approximately 150 meters below surface.

Figure 1: Location plan showing Diamba Sud drilling and Mineral Resource Deposits





Figure 2: Diamba Sud Gold Project: Southern Arc Prospect, cross section 550NE





Figure 3: Diamba Sud Gold Project: Southern Arc Prospect, cross section 450NE

Refer to Appendix 1 for complete drill hole collars, significant intercepts, and assay results for this drill program.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA - QC)

All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the Company's personnel.

All reverse circulation (RC) drilling used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5 percent representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5 percent samples were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the Company-controlled core yard.

All diamond drilling (DD) drill holes started with HQ sized diameter, before reducing to NQ diameter diamond drill bits on intersecting fresh rock. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued, and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

All RC and DD samples were transported by Company vehicle or commercial courier to ALS Global's preparation laboratories in Kedougou, Senegal or Bamako, Mali, with prepared sample pulps then transported via commercial courier to ALS Global's analytical facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all samples. Samples returning assays >10 parts per million Au were reanalyzed using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS Global laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President, Exploration for Fortuna Mining Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.

Appendix 2 - PEA Key Highlights

Metrics Units Results Gold price $/oz 2,750 Life of mine years 8.1 Processing Duration years 7.9 Total mineralized material mined1 kt 17.8 Contained gold in mineralized material mined1 koz 932 Strip ratio Waste: mineralized material 5.5:1 Throughput initial 3 years (primarily oxide) Mtpa 2.5 Throughput after 3 years (primarily fresh) Mtpa 2.0 LOM grade g/t 1.63 Recoveries % 90 Gold production Total Production over LOM koz 840 Average annual production over LOM koz 106 Average annual production over first 3 years koz 146 Per unit costs LOM Mining $/t, mined 4.82 Processing $/t, processed 13.9 G&A $/t, processed 6.7 Cash costs 1 Average operating cash costs2over LOM $/oz 1,081 Average operating cash costs2 over first 3 years $/oz 759 AISC 1 Average AISC2over LOM $/oz 1,238 Average AISC2 over first 3 years $/oz 904 Capital costs Initial capital expenditure $ M 283 Sustaining capital expenditure + Infrastructure (includes closure costs) $ M 48 Returns NPV5%, pre-tax (100% Project basis) $M 772 Pre-tax IRR % 86 NPV5%, after-tax (100% Project basis) $M 563 After-tax IRR % 72 After Tax Payback Period years 0.8 Annual EBITDA 2 Average EBITDA2 over LOM $ M 167 Average EBITDA2 over first 3 years $ M 277

