King Abdullah meets U.S. Ambassador to United Nation Mike Waltz
(MENAFN) His Majesty King Abdullah welcomed the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, on Sunday to discuss pressing regional issues. The King emphasized the urgent need to enhance international coordination to stabilize the region, ensure all parties uphold every aspect of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the territory, according to reports.
During the discussion, the King highlighted the significant role of the United States in promoting peace efforts and reiterated the importance of halting unilateral measures in the West Bank. On this matter, His Majesty stressed that there is a “need to exert maximum efforts to halt unilateral measures against Palestinians.”
The meeting also explored ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between Jordan and the US, examining potential avenues for cooperation in multiple sectors. Ambassador Waltz praised Jordan’s role in the region, specifically recognizing the Kingdom’s commitment to enabling humanitarian support for Palestinian communities, as noted in statements released after the meeting.
Earlier on the same day, HRH Crown Prince Hussein met separately with Ambassador Waltz to discuss the evolving situation in the region, reinforcing Jordan’s active engagement in supporting stability and humanitarian initiatives, according to reports.
