Japan's GDP Shrinks by 2.3 Percent in Q3
(MENAFN) Japan's economy shrank at an annualized rate of 2.3 percent in the third quarter of 2025, revised government figures showed on Monday, deepening from an initially reported 1.8 percent drop.
The updated data from the Cabinet Office marked the sharpest quarterly contraction since the third quarter of 2023.
On a quarterly basis, real gross domestic product (GDP), adjusted for inflation, fell 0.6 percent in July-September, steeper than the preliminary 0.4 percent decline.
Private consumption, which makes up over half of the Japanese economy, saw a modest upward revision to 0.2 percent growth for the quarter, up from an earlier estimate of 0.1 percent.
Other major components also shifted. Capital expenditure, a key gauge of private sector demand, fell 0.2 percent, reversing an initial forecast of a 1.0 percent gain.
External demand, defined as exports minus imports, subtracted 0.2 percentage points from GDP, consistent with the first estimate.
