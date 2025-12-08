403
Hillary Clinton says security strategy has "unnecessary division"
(MENAFN) Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said the latest national security strategy fosters “unnecessary division” between the United States and its international partners, according to reports. Speaking at the Doha Forum in Qatar, she argued that the plan represents a significant shift away from long-standing alliances that have historically bolstered America’s global influence.
“So if you look at it, there's a very strong indictment of Europe and, in particular, the openness of Europe and the composition of the population of Europe. And that to me is an unnecessary division between us and countries with whom we have a lot in common and a lot that is necessary to our security,” Clinton said.
The 33-page strategy, released late Thursday, emphasizes expanding US military presence in the Western Hemisphere, rebalancing global trade, and strengthening border security. It also includes controversial assessments of Europe, warning that the continent faces not only economic decline but also a “real and more stark prospect of civilizational erasure” over the next 20 years.
Clinton expressed concern that, since the start of his second term, President Donald Trump has placed “a very heavy emphasis on moving away” from what she described as core American values. She added that Trump has “very rarely” criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine and reportedly pressured Ukraine to accept a negotiated ceasefire and peace deal that “would be, by any objective measure, leaving them vulnerable to further Russian activity.”
“I’m angry about what happened on October 7th (2023) in Israel and what happened in Gaza. I’m angry about what Russia's doing in Ukraine. I’m angry about Sudan. I’m angry about the Eastern Congo,” she said.
