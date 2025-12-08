Paribu Has Acquired Coinmena, MENA's Largest Local Crypto Exchange, In A Transaction Valued At Up To USD 240 Million - A...

Türkiye's leading digital asset platform Paribu today announced that it has acquired CoinMENA, the largest local crypto exchange in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), in a transaction valuing the company at up to USD 240 million.

The deal represents Türkiye's largest fintech transaction to date and the country's first cross-border acquisition of a digital asset platform. It also underscores the ongoing consolidation of the global digital asset industry, as established regional players seek greater scale, regulatory strength, and broader market reach.

With this acquisition, Paribu will expand its operations from its home market in Türkiye into a region with high crypto adoption. Through CoinMENA, the local entity licensed by Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and the Central Bank of Bahrain, Paribu will access two active digital asset licenses. This expanded regulatory footprint positions Paribu as one of the region's few regulated multi-jurisdiction operators and supports its strategy of compliance-driven growth into new markets.

Yasin Oral, Founder and CEO of Paribu, said:

“This transaction is a turning point not only for Paribu but also for the digital asset and broader finance ecosystem in Türkiye and the MENA region. With this acquisition, we have expanded our licensed operations to a wider geography, becoming a regulated player in one of the world's most crypto-adoptive markets. We are proud to be leading Türkiye's largest fintech acquisition and its first international digital asset platform deal.”

“CoinMENA, the leading local crypto exchange in the MENA region, is an ideal partner for our regional expansion,” Oral continued.“With this step, we are opening a new chapter in Paribu's growth journey, extending our presence into the MENA region and contributing to the ongoing consolidation of the global digital asset industry, building on the strong foundation we have established in Türkiye.”

Talal Tabbaa and Dina Sam'an, Co-Founders of CoinMENA, said in a joint statement:



“The MENA digital asset market continues to grow and mature, and joining forces with Paribu will help accelerate that momentum. By combining CoinMENA's regional expertise with Paribu's technology, we are poised to develop a comprehensive suite of digital asset products for users across Türkiye and the MENA region. This acquisition is the most transformative milestone in CoinMENA's history. Paribu's investment validates the strength of what we have built, and together we aim to set new standards for access and innovation in the region's digital asset space.”

