Qatar Successfully Intercepts Missile Attack Targeting The Country: MOD

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Ministry of Defense, at around 10:54pm on April 7, 2026, announced that Qatar's armed forces,“by the grace of God, successfully intercepted a missile attack targeting the State of Qatar."

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