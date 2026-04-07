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Qatar Successfully Intercepts Missile Attack Targeting The Country: MOD

Qatar Successfully Intercepts Missile Attack Targeting The Country: MOD


2026-04-07 07:13:03
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Ministry of Defense, at around 10:54pm on April 7, 2026, announced that Qatar's armed forces,“by the grace of God, successfully intercepted a missile attack targeting the State of Qatar."

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The Peninsula

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