Azerbaijan Launches Week-Long National Boxing Championship

The Azerbaijan Boxing Championship will officially begin on January 22, Azernews reports.

The week-long event will take place at the Boxing Center and will see nearly 70 boxers from 31 team, representing various cities, regions, and sports societies.

The opening ceremony will take place at 12:00, followed by the first matches at 12:30 championship promises to showcase intense competition as athletes vie for top honors.

The top performers of the event will be selected for the national team, where they will represent Azerbaijan in upcoming international competitions.

It was also announced that the head referee for the championship will be Anar Babanli, with Sid Ali Mokretari from Algeria serving as the supervisor.

Alongside local referees, international judges will officiate the bouts.

The panel includes Bashir Abbar (Morocco), Manuel Vilerino(Argentina), Luka Vadilinga (Brazil), Mariya Kavakliyeva (Bulgaria), and Kalero Wilfredo Vazquez (Cuba)-all of whom bring with them extensive experience from World Championships and the Summer Olympic Games.

Boxing is known as one of the oldest known sports in the history of humankind.

The earliest evidence of boxing dates back to Egypt around 3,000 BC.

This sport was introduced to the ancient Olympic Games by the Greeks in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was established.

Since 1946, it has been referred to as the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

In 1926, the boxing championship was held for the first time in Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has become a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer, as a gold medallist at the world championship.

Another Azerbaijani boxer, Fuad Asadov, was among the medallists at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.

Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.