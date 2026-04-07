Qatar Condemns Storming Of Kuwaiti Consulate General In Basra

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the storming of the Consulate General of the sisterly State of Kuwait in the city of Basra, Republic of Iraq, and the accompanying violation of the inviolability of diplomatic missions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that targeting diplomatic premises constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, stressing the necessity of respecting the inviolability of diplomatic missions and providing them and their personnel with full protection.

The Ministry reiterates the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the sisterly State of Kuwait, emphasizing the importance of taking the necessary measures to ensure the security and safety of diplomatic missions and to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.