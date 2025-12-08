403
9Th Edition Of Hindi Cinema Rashtriya Samman To Be Held During 18Th Global Film Festival Noida 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, October 2025: The Hindi Cinema Samman Samiti of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) has announced plans for the 9th Edition of the Hindi Cinema Rashtriya Samman, which will be a highlight of the 18th Global Film Festival Noida 2025, scheduled for December 11th to 13th, 2025 at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida.
The Hindi Cinema Rashtriya Samman is one of the most prestigious national recognitions dedicated to celebrating the outstanding contributions of individuals and organizations to the growth and glory of Hindi cinema. Over the years, some of the most distinguished and respected personalities from the Indian film industry have been honored with this remarkable award.
The Hindi Cinema Samman Samiti, functioning under the visionary leadership of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, 11-times World Record Holder, Founder of Noida Film City and Marwah Studios, and Chancellor of AAFT University, is currently in the process of finalizing the recipients for the 2025 edition.
Speaking about the event, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said, "The Hindi Cinema Rashtriya Samman is our humble tribute to the makers, artists, and technicians who have contributed immensely to the development of Hindi cinema - the most popular and influential medium of expression in India. We are proud that this honor has now become one of the most respected recognitions in the Indian film fraternity."
Ashok Tyagi, Festival Director, added, "The Hindi Cinema Samman has become an integral part of the Global Film Festival Noida, and every year it adds immense pride and prestige to the celebration. This year's edition will once again bring together legends and achievers who have shaped the journey of Hindi cinema."
Organized by Marwah Studios, in association with AAFT - Asian Academy of Film and Television and ICMEI - International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, the 9th Hindi Cinema Rashtriya Samman will once again celebrate the timeless legacy, creativity, and global impact of Hindi films.
