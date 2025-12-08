When Dharmendra Revealed About His 'Saheli' From Bollywood

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Apart from his impeccable screen presence, veteran actress Dharmendra also won several hearts due to his candid charisma and outspoken nature.

During a promotional event for his 2018 sequel "Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se", co-starring his sons, Sunny, and Bobby Deol, Dharmendra was asked about his experience of dancing with Rekh in the "Rafta Rafta Medley" track from the movie.

Dharmendra reacted to this with an "Haye Haye Haye Haye", leaving everyone laughing.

Calling Rekha his old 'saheli', he added that they have done many movies together and kept opening up with one another with each movie.

Dharmendra also referred to Rekha as a 'girl', hinting at her evergreen beauty. He said, "Good girl, I say that because she is a girl like Dev sahab (Dev Anand)."

For the unaware, Dharmendra and Rekha were seen tapping a foot on the peppy number "Rafta Rafta Medley" from the movie "Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se".

Before that as well, Dharmendra and Rekha have shared screen space in several movies together.

They first appeared on screen together back in 1980 in the movie "Ram Balram".

The action entertainer showed Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan as brothers, with Rekha and Zeenat Aman as their leading ladies.

Two years later, the two legends came together for the drama "Ghazab" where Dharmendra was seen essaying a double role as Ajay "Munna" and Vijay. Rekha played the role of Jamuna in the remake of the Tamil film "Kalyanaraman".

Next came Baazi in "1984". The project saw Dharmendra as Police Inspector Ajay Sharma, whereas Rekha played MrsAsha Sharma. The Raj N. Sippy's directorial also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Ranjeeta, Shakti Kapoor, Madan Puri and Mac Mohan, in crucial roles.

In 1987, Dharmendra and Rekha came together for "Jaan Hatheli Pe". With Dharmendra as Soni Kapoor and Rekha as Geeta Verma, the movie was produced by Sudesh Kumar under the Vijaya Shree Pictures banner and directed by Raghunath Jhalani.

After that, they were seen as the leads in "Kasam Suhaag Ki" in 1989.