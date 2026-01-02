403
Hadramaut Authorities Begin Security Operation
(MENAFN) The governor of Yemen’s Hadramaut governorate revealed on Friday the start of a security campaign designed to assume control over military installations inside the province. He explained that the step is meant to contain arms and safeguard the region from “dangerous scenarios that serve only chaos.”
Salem Al-Khanbashi, who leads the local administration aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government, stated that the initiative—named “Taking Over the Camps,”—focuses on the calm and systematic transfer of military locations throughout Hadramaut. His remarks were published in an official statement distributed by a state-run news agency.
Al-Khanbashi emphasized that the campaign carries no political or societal agenda, stressing: “This operation does not target any political or social component, does not target civilians, and does not affect the lives or interests of citizens in any way,” underscoring assurances that residents’ safety and daily affairs will remain untouched.
He dismissed assertions that the move represents an escalation or a war announcement, characterizing it instead as a precautionary action.
According to him, the effort seeks to withdraw weapons from disorderly conditions and stop military camps from being exploited to endanger Hadramaut’s stability, ultimately protecting the province from “dangerous scenarios that serve only chaos and the enemies of the state.”
