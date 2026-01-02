403
Zelenskyy Offers Intelligence Chief Key Role
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Friday that he had proposed Kyrylo Budanov, who currently leads Ukraine’s military intelligence service, for the position of head of the country’s presidential office.
In a message published on the US-based social media platform X, Zelenskyy explained that he extended the offer during a personal meeting, noting that the role has remained unfilled for months.
“At this time, Ukraine needs greater focus on security issues, the development of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, as well as on the diplomatic track of negotiations, and the Office of the President will primarily serve the fulfillment of these tasks of our state,” Zelenskyy said.
The president emphasized that Budanov brings “specialized experience” to the table and possesses “sufficient strength” to achieve concrete outcomes in areas vital to national security and diplomacy.
Zelenskyy also stated that he directed Budanov to “update and submit for approval the strategic foundations of our state’s defense and development, as well as the subsequent steps,” working together with National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and other appropriate authorities and bodies.
Budanov confirmed his acceptance of the proposal in a separate message shared on Telegram, saying: "For me, it is an honor and a responsibility, at a historic time for Ukraine, to focus on critically important issues of the strategic security of our state."
The leadership position within the presidential office has been empty since November, following the resignation of Andriy Yermak. Since that time, Zelenskyy has conducted several discussions regarding who should assume the influential post.
