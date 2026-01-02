403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan Plans Call With Trump
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that he is scheduled to speak with US President Donald Trump on Monday, with discussions expected to center on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Addressing journalists in Istanbul on Friday, Erdogan explained that the planned conversation, set for Monday afternoon, will concentrate on major regional and international issues shaping current geopolitics.
“We will have another phone call with President Trump on Monday," he stated, noting that the dialogue will include recent developments in the Russia-Ukraine war as well as the situation in Palestine.
Erdogan also reflected on the massive pro-Palestine demonstration that took place on Istanbul’s Galata Bridge on New Year’s Day, describing the gathering as a strong and symbolic expression of public unity and support.
“As we entered the new year, we all witnessed a historic moment on the Galata Bridge. It showed clearly that Palestine is not alone,” he said.
He emphasized that Türkiye remains firmly committed to supporting Gaza and the Palestinian population, both domestically and through cooperation with the broader Islamic community.
“We have not abandoned Gaza or Palestine, nor will we ever,” Erdogan added.
Addressing journalists in Istanbul on Friday, Erdogan explained that the planned conversation, set for Monday afternoon, will concentrate on major regional and international issues shaping current geopolitics.
“We will have another phone call with President Trump on Monday," he stated, noting that the dialogue will include recent developments in the Russia-Ukraine war as well as the situation in Palestine.
Erdogan also reflected on the massive pro-Palestine demonstration that took place on Istanbul’s Galata Bridge on New Year’s Day, describing the gathering as a strong and symbolic expression of public unity and support.
“As we entered the new year, we all witnessed a historic moment on the Galata Bridge. It showed clearly that Palestine is not alone,” he said.
He emphasized that Türkiye remains firmly committed to supporting Gaza and the Palestinian population, both domestically and through cooperation with the broader Islamic community.
“We have not abandoned Gaza or Palestine, nor will we ever,” Erdogan added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment