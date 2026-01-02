Over 30,000 KT Users Switch Mobile Carriers In 3 Days After Penalty Waiver

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Jan 3 (IANS) More than 30,000 customers of KT Corp, the country's second-largest mobile carrier, canceled their subscriptions after the telecom company began waiving contract termination penalties following a major data breach incident, industry sources said on Saturday.

According to the sources, 31,634 KT users moved to other carriers between Wednesday and Friday. Of those, 18,720 subscribers, or more than 70 percent, switched to SK Telecom Co., while some 7,200 users moved to LG Uplus Corp, reports Yonhap news agency.

Industry watchers attributed the strong migration to SK Telecom to the company's subscriber acquisition policies.

SK Telecom has been restoring membership benefits for customers who previously left the company following its own hacking incident last year, prompting former users who moved to KT to return.

Meanwhile, the head of KT Corp has urged employees to step up efforts to restore customer trust and remain vigilant against potential cyber risks across all areas of the telecom company.

"Not only traditional information technology (IT) domains or specific departments but every routine task we perform -- from networking and marketing to customer service -- is now a potential target for attacks and must be protected," Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kim Young-shub said in his New Year's message, referring to a major data breach reported in September that led to a series of unauthorised micropayments.

"Without this shift in awareness, we cannot defend against increasingly sophisticated security threats," he said.

Kim called on employees to unite in restoring customer trust while outlining the company's longer-term growth strategy centred on artificial intelligence (AI).

He said KT will prioritise strengthening its AI transformation capabilities and aims to position itself as a leading global AI partner.

"If we continue to enhance our AI transformation capabilities and pursue bold innovation and challenges, we can sustain our growth as a premier AI transformation partner recognised by customers and the market," Kim said.

