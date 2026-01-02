403
Trump Issues Warning to Iran
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump cautioned on Friday that Washington would intervene if Iran targets demonstrators, warning that action would follow if authorities “shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters.”
He added that the United States is fully prepared, stating it is “locked and loaded and ready to go.”
Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: “If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” The message underscored a readiness to respond forcefully should violence against civilians continue.
A semi-official news agency, along with the human rights organization Hengaw, confirmed deaths during confrontations between demonstrators and security personnel.
According to reports, two individuals lost their lives in the southwestern city of Lordegan, while the news agency stated that three others were killed in Azna and one more in Kuhdasht.
Citing an unnamed local authority, the agency said on Thursday that more than 150 people assembled in the Lordegan region of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province. The crowd reportedly voiced opposition to the government and hurled stones at state property.
“After police intervened, some protesters opened fire at security forces, injuring a number of officers, while two people were killed during the clashes,” the official said.
The unrest began on Dec. 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, triggered by the steep decline of the Iranian rial against foreign currencies and deteriorating economic conditions. The demonstrations later expanded to multiple cities across the country.
President Masoud Pezeshkian has recognized widespread frustration among the public, acknowledging that the administration holds responsibility for the economic crisis. He has also urged officials to refrain from attributing the situation to outside players such as the US.
