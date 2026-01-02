403
Venezuela's Maduro Signals Willingness for US Dialogue
(MENAFN) Venezuela has expressed openness to negotiations with the United States regarding joint efforts to curb narcotics trafficking, according to President Nicolás Maduro. His remarks were delivered in a recorded interview that was broadcast on Thursday by state-run television.
Maduro stated that he is prepared to engage in discussions, emphasizing his flexibility by saying, “whenever they want it, wherever they want it and however they want it.”
He alleged that Washington is following a strategy aimed at changing Venezuela’s leadership, arguing that the underlying objective is to seize control of the nation’s extensive oil reserves through a prolonged campaign of political and economic pressure.
Questioning US intentions, Maduro remarked, “What are they seeking? It is clear that they seek to impose themselves through threats, intimidation and force,” before noting that the moment has arrived for both countries to “start talking seriously, with data in hand.”
Reiterating his position, the Venezuelan leader added, “The US government knows, because we’ve told many of their spokespeople, that if they want to seriously discuss an agreement to combat drug trafficking, we’re ready.”
The interview was recorded on New Year’s Eve, coinciding with an announcement by the US military confirming strikes on five boats suspected of involvement in drug smuggling.
Those operations raised the total number of reported maritime strikes to 35, with at least 115 fatalities, based on figures released by the Trump administration. Venezuelan nationals were reported to be among those killed.
