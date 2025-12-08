Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 810 Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is according to a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Russia has also lost the following equipment: 11,403 (+2) tanks, 23,689 (+1) armored combat vehicles, 34,917 (+10) artillery systems, 1,562 (+0) MLRS, 1,253 (+0) air defense system, 431 (+0) aircraft, 347 (+0) helicopters, 88,457 (+530) operational-tactical UAVs, 4,058 (+4) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 69,182 (+47) automotive equipment and fuel tanks, 4,018 (+3) pieces of special equipment.

The figures are being updated continuously.

Ukrainian border guards obliterate Russian radar, communications hub in Northern Slobozhanshchyna

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 7, as of 22:00, there were 139 combat engagements on the front, with Russian forces attempting 46 breakthroughs in the Pokrovsk sector.