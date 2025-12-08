Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 810 Over Past Day

2025-12-08 02:06:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This is according to a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Russia has also lost the following equipment: 11,403 (+2) tanks, 23,689 (+1) armored combat vehicles, 34,917 (+10) artillery systems, 1,562 (+0) MLRS, 1,253 (+0) air defense system, 431 (+0) aircraft, 347 (+0) helicopters, 88,457 (+530) operational-tactical UAVs, 4,058 (+4) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 69,182 (+47) automotive equipment and fuel tanks, 4,018 (+3) pieces of special equipment.

The figures are being updated continuously.

Read also: Ukrainian border guards obliterate Russian radar, communications hub in Northern Slobozhanshchyna

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 7, as of 22:00, there were 139 combat engagements on the front, with Russian forces attempting 46 breakthroughs in the Pokrovsk sector.

