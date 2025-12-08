403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Antonio Costa Urges US to Respect Europe’s Democratic Autonomy
(MENAFN) European Council President Antonio Costa urged the United States to honor the European Union's internal political processes and democratic decisions during the Jacques Delors Institute’s annual conference in Paris on Monday.
Costa emphasized the importance of mutual respect between allies, stating, "If we are allies, we must act as such—and allies do not threaten to interfere in each other’s domestic political life and democratic choices," in reference to Washington's recently published National Security Strategy.
He highlighted that Europe and the US now have divergent perspectives and "no longer share" the same understanding of the global order.
Costa stressed that Europe continues to uphold multilateralism, advocating for an international system based on rules, scientific integrity, and acknowledgment of pressing issues like climate change.
In contrast, Costa pointed out that the United States has moved away from multilateral principles and a rules-based international framework, even dismissing climate change as a "lie."
He strongly criticized any attempts at meddling in European affairs, warning, "What we cannot accept is this threat of interference in Europe’s political life. The United States cannot replace European citizens in deciding which parties are good and which are bad. The United States cannot substitute itself for Europe when it comes to our view of freedom of expression."
Costa further reaffirmed Europe's support for Ukraine, asserting, "We cannot accept that Ukraine’s sovereignty, its right to self-determination, and its restored borders be called into question."
He concluded by pointing out the global stakes, noting, "If that can happen there, imagine what could happen here in Africa. So this is not just a European issue—and that is what Europe must understand: the world is not only the United States and China."
Costa emphasized the importance of mutual respect between allies, stating, "If we are allies, we must act as such—and allies do not threaten to interfere in each other’s domestic political life and democratic choices," in reference to Washington's recently published National Security Strategy.
He highlighted that Europe and the US now have divergent perspectives and "no longer share" the same understanding of the global order.
Costa stressed that Europe continues to uphold multilateralism, advocating for an international system based on rules, scientific integrity, and acknowledgment of pressing issues like climate change.
In contrast, Costa pointed out that the United States has moved away from multilateral principles and a rules-based international framework, even dismissing climate change as a "lie."
He strongly criticized any attempts at meddling in European affairs, warning, "What we cannot accept is this threat of interference in Europe’s political life. The United States cannot replace European citizens in deciding which parties are good and which are bad. The United States cannot substitute itself for Europe when it comes to our view of freedom of expression."
Costa further reaffirmed Europe's support for Ukraine, asserting, "We cannot accept that Ukraine’s sovereignty, its right to self-determination, and its restored borders be called into question."
He concluded by pointing out the global stakes, noting, "If that can happen there, imagine what could happen here in Africa. So this is not just a European issue—and that is what Europe must understand: the world is not only the United States and China."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment