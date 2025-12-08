403
Syria criticizes SDF for failing to honor march 10 agreement
(MENAFN) According to general reports, Syria’s Information Minister Hamza Mustafa criticized the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) for failing to implement the March 10 agreement, describing their approach as “a major mistake through irrational approaches.” Mustafa, speaking on the first anniversary of the fall of the Assad regime, said SDF commander Mazloum Abdi misread the situation and “missed historic opportunities,” stressing that federalism and political decentralization are entirely off the table.
The March 10 deal, signed by President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Abdi, aims to integrate civilian and military institutions in Syria’s northeast under state authority. It covers border crossings, airports, and oil and gas facilities while affirming the unity of Syrian territory. Mustafa said that although Abdi agreed to the accord, the SDF has not honored its commitments and is attempting to delay implementation. He described the agreement as an “integration solution,” offering a middle path between a long-term U.S. military presence, deemed impossible, and a potential withdrawal “in an Afghanistan-style scenario.”
Mustafa accused Abdi of using “orientalist language” when discussing Druze and Alawite communities and said recent clashes in Suwayda, which killed hundreds, have no bearing on the state’s guarantee of equal rights and freedoms for all groups. He also criticized Abdi for traveling to Erbil in October instead of coming to Damascus to finalize the agreement, saying he “does not read politics clearly” and is “trying to play his last game.” The minister reiterated, “There is no alternative to the March 10 agreement,” emphasizing that integration into political and military institutions will occur on an individual basis rather than as collective blocs.
On regional security issues, Mustafa stressed that Damascus considers the Syrian state the primary actor capable of confronting ISIS and maintaining regional stability. He noted that Israel expanded its occupation of the Golan Heights following the fall of the Assad regime, violating the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, and accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to create facts on the ground to avoid domestic political problems.
“Israel often miscalculates,” Mustafa said, affirming that Syria insists Israel withdraw from all areas occupied after Dec. 8, 2024.
Mustafa added that the U.S. supports Syria’s position and has pressured Netanyahu on the issue.
He also criticized Israeli claims about protecting the Druze in southern Syria, calling them a pretext for interference. Regarding security arrangements with Israel, Damascus will not accept terms “less than the 1974 disengagement agreement in essence and substance.” Mustafa concluded that the “new Syria” prioritizes internal recovery and development over involvement in regional conflicts, asserting, “Syria does not want to be a threat to the region in any form.” He also reiterated Syria’s opposition to Israeli control over Palestinian and Syrian territories, highlighting Israel’s refusal to withdraw or allow the creation of a Palestinian state on pre-1967 borders.
